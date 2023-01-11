Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Tuesday, January 10 Are In & It's A $50 Million Jackpot
Maxmillions are back, folks!
It's that time of the week again to check your Lotto Max tickets!
If you bought a ticket that has all seven of the Lotto Max winning numbers, you'd be kicking your year off with a cool $50 million.
As well, in this draw, there are also two individual Maxmillions worth $1 million also up for grabs, which isn't too shabby!
What are the Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, January 10?
The Lotto Max winning numbers are 10, 16, 18, 33, 34, 37, and 45. The bonus is 36.
The winning number for Tuesday's Encore is 3028330.
For Maxmillions, the winning numbers are:
- 1, 5, 21, 29, 34, 38 and 41
- 8, 14, 16, 28, 32, 38 and 45
No one picked up a winning ticket for Tuesday's draw, but two people (someone in Ontario and someone in B.C.) did win one of the Maxmillions up for grabs!
That means that the jackpot on Friday, January 13 will be an estimated 55 million with four Maxmillions available to be won.
What were the Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, January 7?
For the previous Lotto Max draw, the numbers were 7, 14, 20, 24, 35, 40 and 50. The bonus number was 15.
The winning number for Encore was 7842325.
With no winning ticket being purchased in Canada for the January 7 draw, it bumped the jackpot for January 10 up to $50 million.
How does Lotto Max work?
Lotto Max draws happen twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays.
You get three sets of numbers for every $5 play, and each set has seven numbers from 1 to 50.
The jackpot starts at $10 million and can get as high as $70 million. Once the grand prize reaches $50 million, there are also Maxmillions up for grabs, which are each $1 million prizes.
All three sets of numbers you get from a $5 play are eligible for both the main draw and the Maxmillions draw when the jackpot reaches $50 million.
Tickets are sold until 10:30 p.m. ET on draw nights.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, refer to these helplines across Canada. Support is available.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.