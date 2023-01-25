Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Tuesday, January 24 Are In & It's A $21 Million Jackpot

Did you pick up a ticket? 💰

Senior Staff Writer
A person holding A Lotto Max sign.

@atlanticlottery | Instagram

It's that time of the week again to see if you've become a millionaire with Tuesday's Lotto Max draw.

If you picked up a ticket for the January 24 draw that matches all seven of the Lotto Max winning numbers, you'll be taking home a prize of $21 million.

So get those tickets out!

What are the Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, January 24?

The Lotto Max winning numbers are 10, 20, 25, 29, 35, 42 and 45. The bonus is 3.

The winning number for Tuesday's Encore is 6651436.

Unfortunately, if you bought a ticket you won't be taking home the jackpot as there was no winning ticket sold that matched all of the numbers for Tuesday's draw — but that means the jackpot on Friday, January 27 is estimated to be $26 million!

What were the Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, January 20?

For the previous Lotto Max draw, the winning numbers were 9, 16, 17, 19, 30, 38 and 49. The bonus was 45.

If you bought Encore, the number to have was 4709167.

As no one picked up a winning ticket for that draws $16 million jackpot, it raised the amount to $21 million for Tuesday's draw.

How does Lotto Max work?

Lotto Max draws happen twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays.

You get three sets of numbers for every $5 play, and each set has seven numbers from 1 to 50.

The jackpot starts at $10 million and can get as high as $70 million. Once the grand prize reaches $50 million, there are also Maxmillions up for grabs, which are each $1 million prizes.

All three sets of numbers you get from a $5 play are eligible for both the main draw and the Maxmillions draw when the jackpot reaches $50 million.

Tickets are sold until 10:30 p.m. ET on draw nights.

If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, refer to these helplines across Canada. Support is available.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

    Sarah Rohoman
    Senior Staff Writer
    Sarah Rohoman is a Senior Staff Writer for Narcity Canada’s Trending Desk focused on Canadian celebrities and is based in Toronto, Ontario.
