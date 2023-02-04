Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Friday, February 3 Are In & It's A $10 Million Jackpot
It's time to check your tickets!
The Lotto Max winning numbers for February 3 are out and you can check your tickets now.
There is a $10 million jackpot available to be won with this Lotto Max draw.
What are the Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, February 3?
The Lotto Max winning numbers for the February 3 draw are 7, 10, 15, 17, 25, 39 and 45. Also, the bonus is 43.
For anyone who also gets Encore on their tickets, the winning number to snag $1 million is 5237971.
Nobody in Canada has bought a winning ticket for this draw and nobody is taking home the $10 million jackpot.
In Lotto Max's next draw on February 7, there will be a $15 million jackpot up for grabs.
What were the Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, January 31?
The Lotto Max winning numbers for January 31 were 2, 6, 16, 23, 40, 41 and 48. Then, 31 was the bonus.
When it comes to Encore, that winning number was 1554979.
There was a winner of Lotto Max's $31 million jackpot that was being offered with this draw.
Someone in Nova Scotia bought a ticket matching all seven numbers to win the grand prize and it was actually a record-breaking win for the province.
How does Lotto Max work?
Lotto Max draws happen twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays.
You get three sets of numbers for every $5 play, and each set has seven numbers from 1 to 50.
The jackpot starts at $10 million and can get as high as $70 million. Once the grand prize reaches $50 million, there are also Maxmillions up for grabs, which are $1 million prizes.
All three sets of numbers you get from a $5 play are eligible for both the main draw and the Maxmillions draw when the jackpot reaches $50 million.
Tickets are sold until 10:30 p.m. ET on draw nights.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, refer to these helplines across Canada. Support is available.