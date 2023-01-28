Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Friday, January 27 Are In & It's A $26 Million Jackpot
A huge chunk of change is up for grabs!
The Lotto Max winning numbers have now been released if you want to get your tickets and see if you're a winner.
In the Lotto Max draw on January 27, you have the chance to take home the $26 million jackpot that's available!
What are the Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, January 27?
The Lotto Max winning numbers for the January 27 draw are 4, 5, 9, 13, 29, 30 and 35. Plus, 20 is the bonus.
If you also tried to win the $1 million Encore prize, that winning number is 6754569.
There is no winner of the Lotto Max jackpot this time around so the $26 million grand prize is going unclaimed.
Lotto Max's next draw on January 31 will offer a very fitting grand prize: a $31 million jackpot!
What were the Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, January 24?
The Lotto Max winning numbers for January 24 were 10, 20, 25, 29, 35, 42 and 45, with 31 as the bonus.
Then, for Encore, the winning number to have on your ticket was 6651436.
There was no winning ticket sold in Canada to win the $21 million jackpot that was available in the draw.
How does Lotto Max work?
Lotto Max draws happen twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays.
You get three sets of numbers for every $5 play, and each set has seven numbers from 1 to 50.
The jackpot starts at $10 million and can get as high as $70 million. Once the grand prize reaches $50 million, there are also Maxmillions up for grabs, which are $1 million prizes.
All three sets of numbers you get from a $5 play are eligible for both the main draw and the Maxmillions draw when the jackpot reaches $50 million.
Tickets are sold until 10:30 p.m. ET on draw nights.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, refer to these helplines across Canada. Support is available.