Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Tuesday, January 31 Are In & It's A $31 Million Jackpot
We have a winner, folks! 💰
If you picked up tickets for this Tuesday's Lotto Max draw, it's time to see if you've become a millionaire.
The Lotto Max winning numbers for January 31 are out, and fittingly, there's a $31 million jackpot up for grabs!
What are the Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, January 31?
The Lotto Max winning numbers for the draw on January 31 draw are 2, 6, 16, 23, 40, 41 and 48. The bonus is 31.
If you picked up Encore, the winning number for that is 1554979.
Someone in Nova Scotia picked up a ticket matching all seven of the Lotto Max winning numbers, with the $31 million jackpot being a record for the province!
That means the jackpot for Friday, February 3 will reset to an estimated $10 million.
What were the Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, January 27?
The Lotto Max winning numbers for January 27 were 4, 5, 9, 13, 29, 30 and 35. The bonus number was 20.
For Encore, the number to have was 6754569
Since no one picked up a winning ticket for that draw, it bumped the jackpot for the January 31 draw up to $31 million.
How does Lotto Max work?
Lotto Max draws happen twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays.
You get three sets of numbers for every $5 play, and each set has seven numbers from 1 to 50.
The jackpot starts at $10 million and can get as high as $70 million. Once the grand prize reaches $50 million, there are also Maxmillions up for grabs, which are $1 million prizes.
All three sets of numbers you get from a $5 play are eligible for both the main draw and the Maxmillions draw when the jackpot reaches $50 million.
Tickets are sold until 10:30 p.m. ET on draw nights.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, refer to these helplines across Canada. Support is available.