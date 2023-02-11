Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Friday, February 10 Are In & It's A $20 Million Jackpot
That's a lot of cash!
The Lotto Max winning numbers for the February 10 draw have been revealed so get your tickets out to see if you won any cash.
In this Friday's Lotto Max draw, you have the chance to win the $20 million jackpot.
What are the Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, February 10?
The Lotto Max winning numbers for February 10 are 6, 16, 22, 23, 28, 29 and 34. Plus, the bonus is 8.
If you also got Encore on your ticket to try and win $1 million, the winning number is 7743947.
There was no winner of the $20 million jackpot that's up for grabs as nobody in Canada bought a ticket matching all seven numbers.
Now, Lotto Max's next draw on February 14 will offer a $25 million jackpot. What a sweet Valentine's Day present that would be!
What were the Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, February 7?
The Lotto Max winning numbers for the February 7 draw were 1, 13, 26, 30, 37, 42, and 50, with 10 as the bonus.
With Encore, that winning number was 1719070.
Nobody in Canada won the $15 million Lotto Max jackpot that was available to be won.
How does Lotto Max work?
Lotto Max draws happen twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays.
You get three sets of numbers for every $5 play, and each set has seven numbers from 1 to 50.
The jackpot starts at $10 million and can get as high as $70 million. Once the grand prize reaches $50 million, there are also Maxmillions up for grabs, which are $1 million prizes.
All three sets of numbers you get from a $5 play are eligible for both the main draw and the Maxmillions draw when the jackpot reaches $50 million.
Tickets are sold until 10:30 p.m. ET on draw nights.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, refer to these helplines across Canada. Support is available.