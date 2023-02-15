Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Tuesday, February 14 Are In & It's A $25 Million Jackpot
Did you pick up a ticket? 💰
For those who bought Lotto Max tickets for the draw on February 14 (which just so happened to be Valentine's Day), it's time to see if you're starting your Wednesday off a couple of million dollars richer.
For the draw on February 14, if you have all seven of the Lotto Max winning numbers you'll be picking up a sweet $25 million jackpot.
What are the Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, February 14?
For this Tuesday's draw, the Lotto Max winning numbers are 9, 15, 21, 28, 31, 36 and 38. The bonus number is 12.
If you picked up Encore, the winning number for that is 5692651.
Bad news for those who played in Tuesday's draw — no one picked up a winning ticket for the $25 million jackpot.
That means the jackpot for Friday, February 17, will get bumped up to an estimated $30 million!
What were the Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, February 10?
The Lotto Max winning numbers for February 10 were 6, 16, 22, 23, 28, 29 and 34. The bonus was 8.
For Encore, the winning number was 7743947.
No one in Canada bought a winning Lotto Max ticket for the $20 million jackpot which raised it to $25 million for February 14.
How does Lotto Max work?
Lotto Max draws happen twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays.
You get three sets of numbers for every $5 play, and each set has seven numbers from 1 to 50.
The jackpot starts at $10 million and can get as high as $70 million. Once the grand prize reaches $50 million, there are also Maxmillions up for grabs, which are $1 million prizes.
All three sets of numbers you get from a $5 play are eligible for both the main draw and the Maxmillions draw when the jackpot reaches $50 million.
Tickets are sold until 10:30 p.m. ET on draw nights.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, refer to these helplines across Canada. Support is available.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.