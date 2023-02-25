Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Friday, February 24 Are In & It's A $50 Million Jackpot
Maxmillions prizes that are worth $1 million each are also up for grabs!
The Lotto Max winning numbers have been revealed so get your tickets out and check your numbers ASAP.
With the Lotto Max draw on February 24, a $50 million jackpot is available to be won along with two Maxmillions that are worth $1 million each!
What are the Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, February 24?
The Lotto Max winning numbers for February 24 are 1, 11, 15, 21, 35, 48 and 49, with 3 as the bonus.
Also, the Maxmillions winning numbers are:
- 10, 11, 16, 28, 29, 36 and 44
- 12, 13, 22, 24, 31, 36 and 46
When it comes to Encore, the winning number you need on your ticket to take home the $1 million prize is 0995146.
It was a bit of an unlucky draw because nobody in Canada is the winner of the $50 million jackpot or either of the Maxmillions prizes.
But Lotto Max's next draw on February 28 will offer a $55 million jackpot along with four Maxmillions that are worth $1 million each!
What were the Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, February 21?
The Lotto Max winning numbers for the February 21 draw were 2, 14, 26, 31, 35, 39 and 49. Also, the bonus was 32.
With Encore, the winning number was 0353859.
There was no winner in that Lotto Max draw so the $40 million jackpot went unclaimed.
How does Lotto Max work?
Lotto Max draws happen twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays.
You get three sets of numbers for every $5 play, and each set has seven numbers from 1 to 50.
The jackpot starts at $10 million and can get as high as $70 million. Once the grand prize reaches $50 million, there are also Maxmillions up for grabs, which are $1 million prizes.
All three sets of numbers you get from a $5 play are eligible for both the main draw and the Maxmillions draw when the jackpot reaches $50 million.
Tickets are sold until 10:30 p.m. ET on draw nights.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, refer to these helplines across Canada. Support is available.