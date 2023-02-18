Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Friday, February 17 Are In & It's A $30 Million Jackpot
We're getting so close to Maxmillions! 🤑
The Lotto Max winning numbers for the February 17 draw are out now and you can check your tickets to see if you're a winner.
There is a massive $30 million jackpot up for grabs with this Lotto Max draw!
What are the Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, February 17?
The Lotto Max winning numbers for February 17 are 10, 12, 23, 26, 39, 41 and 45. Then, the bonus is 42.
For those who also get Encore on their tickets, the winning number is 9763230.
No winning ticket has been sold for the grand prize in this draw which means there is no winner of the $30 million jackpot.
So, Lotto Max's next draw on February 21 will have a $40 million jackpot.
That's up $10 million from this draw, bringing us closer to reaching $50 million and getting Maxmillions!
What were the Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, February 14?
The Lotto Max winning numbers for the draw of February 14 were 9, 15, 21, 28, 31, 36 and 38. Also, 12 was the bonus.
When it comes to Encore, that winning number was 5692651.
Nobody won the $25 million jackpot that was up for grabs in the Valentine's Day Lotto Max draw.
How does Lotto Max work?
Lotto Max draws happen twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays.
You get three sets of numbers for every $5 play, and each set has seven numbers from 1 to 50.
The jackpot starts at $10 million and can get as high as $70 million. Once the grand prize reaches $50 million, there are also Maxmillions up for grabs, which are each $1 million prizes.
All three sets of numbers you get from a $5 play are eligible for both the main draw and the Maxmillions draw when the jackpot reaches $50 million.
Tickets are sold until 10:30 p.m. ET on draw nights.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, refer to these helplines across Canada. Support is available.