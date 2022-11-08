Manitoba Lotto Max Winner Thought She Won $2 In The Lottery But Actually Scored $1 Million
“My first thought was that it was a joke."
A Lotto Max winner in Manitoba couldn't believe her luck when she checked her lottery ticket and found that she had actually won much more than she thought.
Diane Hebert of Lorette, Manitoba, initially thought she had won a measly $2 in an October 15 Lotto Max draw and was shocked to hear that her windfall was actually a lot more.
In reality, Hebert also snagged one of the Maxmillions prizes of $1 million offered in the prize pool for the draw, but it took a while for the extent of her winnings to set in.
"I actually initially got an email," said Hebert, who had purchased her ticket on PlayNow.com. "I won the $1 million, but I also won $2. Initially, I thought the prize was just for two dollars and that’s what the email was about, but then got a phone call, and wow!"
The day after the draw, Hebert received a phone call from the Western Canada Lottery Corporation telling her she had won $1 million in the lottery after matching all seven numbers to one of the Maxmillions prizes.
According to a press release from WCLC, even after hearing about her win, it "still took Hebert some convincing."
"My first thought was that it was a joke," she explained. "I re-checked my account, and I still only saw the $2."
"They were very patient with me."
Despite being a regular player on the B.C. gaming site PlayNow, Hebert said she never expected a win like this.
"Even right now, I can hardly believe it's true," she said. "You think about this for so long when you're buying tickets, but it's still a total shock!"
Hebert said she needs some time to think about what she'll do with the money, but did share that she plans to get a new car, do some house renovations and then "do some investing for the family."
She also hinted at using some of her windfall on a possible trip to Hawaii.
When is the next Lotto Max daw?
The next Lotto Max draw is on Tuesday, November 8, with a jackpot of $23 million.
Tickets for the draw will be available until 10:30 p.m. ET on the draw night.
As the jackpot is below $50 million, there aren't any Maxmillions prizes included in the prize pool for this draw.
How many numbers do you need to win anything on Lotto Max?
In each lottery, seven main numbers and one bonus number are drawn, according to the Atlantic Lottery Corporation.
If one of your sets of numbers matches the seven winning numbers that have been drawn, you'll win the top prize!
However, there are other prizes offered for matching three, four, five, or six of the seven numbers and the bonus number, including free plays and a percentage of the prize pool.
