Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Tuesday, October 25 Are In & It's A $50 Million Jackpot
There's also two Maxmillions up for grabs!
If you bought tickets for this Tuesday's Lotto Max draw, now's the time to get them out and see if can call yourself Canada's newest millionaire.
For the draw on October 25, you'll be taking home $50 million if you score all seven Lotto Max winning numbers. And while $50 million is more exciting than $1 million, winning one of the two Maxmillions would certainly be nice!
What are the Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, October 25?
The Lotto Max winning numbers are 3, 6, 19, 23, 26, 28 and 43. The bonus is 46.
If you decided to pick up Encore, the winning number is 7504830.
The winning numbers for the 2 Maxmillions are:
- 4, 5, 32, 34, 41, 43 and 46
- 13, 18, 20, 34, 39, 45 and 49
For Maxmillions, one person in Quebec picked up a winning ticket but no one purchased a ticket that matched the winning numbers for the main $50 million jackpot.
That means the draw on Friday, October 28 will be $55 million with an estimated $4 million available in Maxmillions!
What were the Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, October 21?
For October 21, the Lotto Max winning numbers were 1, 9, 25, 35, 41, 43 and 50 with the bonus being 40.
For Encore, the number to have for that was 1261368.
The winning numbers for the Maxmillions were:
- 1, 2, 8, 15, 19, 26 and 40
- 1, 4, 5, 19, 30, 37 and 50
- 1, 5, 6, 8, 25, 32 and 48
- 1, 6, 23, 32, 36, 42 and 44
- 1, 7, 21, 24, 29, 31 and 36
- 1, 10, 12, 15, 37, 43 and 50
- 1, 13, 14, 31, 42, 45 and 48
- 1, 14, 15, 18, 21, 26 and 50
- 2, 4, 17, 19, 31, 38 and 47
- 2, 4, 18, 21, 35, 43 and 45
- 2, 5, 7, 10, 16, 36 and 47
- 2, 5, 8, 14, 44, 45 and 49
- 2, 7, 12, 27, 29, 41 and 49
- 2, 12, 16, 19, 23, 36 and 50
- 2, 16, 19, 32, 33, 36 and 50
- 3, 4, 7, 8, 16, 25 and 41
- 3, 6, 10, 13, 16, 43 and 48
- 3, 9, 11, 13, 15, 17 and 39
- 3, 12, 16, 20, 32, 36 and 49
- 3, 12, 25, 32, 34, 36 and 50
- 3, 16, 23, 27, 31, 34 and 35
- 3, 22, 23, 24, 30, 31 and 47
- 4, 5, 9, 12, 24, 31 and 48
- 4, 5, 21, 25, 29, 31 and 45
- 4, 11, 12, 14, 23, 35 and 43
- 4, 16, 20, 29, 37, 42 and 45
- 4, 21, 23, 26, 27, 39 and 45
- 4, 24, 29, 30, 31, 47 and 48
- 5, 7, 15, 19, 22, 36 and 48
- 5, 7, 21, 24, 26, 29 and 49
- 5, 8, 14, 17, 19, 34 and 46
- 5, 8, 32, 36, 37, 44 and 50
- 5, 12, 13, 29, 32, 39 and 40
- 5, 13, 18, 33, 39, 47 and 49
- 5, 16, 22, 23, 34, 44 and 48
- 5, 20, 31, 32, 36, 42 and 48
- 5, 22, 23, 24, 38, 48 and 49
- 6, 7, 8, 28, 31, 36 and 40
- 6, 7, 25, 31, 33, 41 and 42
- 6, 8, 10, 18, 30, 40 and 47
- 6, 14, 22, 30, 44, 45 and 48
- 6, 17, 29, 33, 34, 43 and 47
- 6, 17, 32, 39, 41, 43 and 45
- 6, 26, 35, 36, 44, 46 and 50
- 7, 9, 12, 18, 21, 31 and 41
- 7, 9, 14, 18, 23, 34 and 42
- 7, 16, 18, 26, 28, 37 and 50
- 8, 9, 29, 32, 35, 37 and 43
- 8, 15, 17, 20, 30, 42 and 47
- 8, 19, 24, 34, 37, 38 and 44
- 8, 28, 35, 37, 40, 44 and 48
- 9, 13, 14, 28, 29, 41 and 49
- 9, 23, 25, 28, 36, 43 and 45
- 10, 11, 27, 32, 36, 38 and 49
- 10, 17, 19, 31, 35, 41 and 49
- 11, 14, 20, 32, 35, 40 and 47
- 13, 14, 19, 27, 32, 39 and 41
- 14, 16, 18, 22, 39, 40 and 49
- 14, 20, 24, 32, 38, 44 and 49
- 14, 25, 27, 29, 35, 45 and 47
- 15, 18, 23, 25, 32, 45 and 46
- 16, 20, 23, 28, 31, 39 and 45
- 20, 23, 25, 38, 45, 46 and 49
How does Lotto Max work?
Lotto Max draws happen twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays.
You get three sets of numbers for every $5 play, and each set has seven numbers from 1 to 50.
The jackpot starts at $10 million and can get as high as $70 million. Once the grand prize reaches $50 million, there are also Maxmillions up for grabs, which are each $1 million prizes.
All three sets of numbers you get from a $5 play are eligible for both the main draw and the Maxmillions draw when the jackpot reaches $50 million.
Tickets are sold until 10:30 p.m. ET on draw nights.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, there are resources available across Canada. Help is available.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.