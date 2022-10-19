Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Tuesday, October 18 Are In & It's A $70 Million Jackpot
Do we have a winner as yet? 💰
There's a whopping $132 million available to be won in this Tuesday's Lotto Max, so if you bought tickets for the October 18 draw, it's now time to see if you're taking home a chunk of cash.
Up for grabs is the main jackpot of $70 million, which is all yours if your ticket has all seven Lotto Max winning numbers. Also on offer is 62 $1 million individual prizes!
What are the Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, October 18?
For this draw, the Lotto Max winning numbers are 12, 14, 23, 25, 39, 40, and 44. The bonus is 24.
If you bought Encore, that winning number is 1151687.
The winning numbers for the 62 Maxmillions are:
- 1, 2, 11, 17, 21, 47 and 48
- 1, 2, 19, 27, 28, 33 and 34
- 1, 4, 17, 20, 21, 25 and 42
- 1, 6, 11, 18, 25, 30 and 41
- 1, 7, 9, 13, 20, 21 and 50
- 1, 7, 12, 15, 27, 40 and 48
- 1, 9, 17, 22, 29, 32 and 48
- 1, 21, 23, 25, 26, 30 and 35
- 2, 3, 7, 16, 25, 34 and 50
- 2, 3, 13, 19, 28, 40 and 43
- 2, 6, 18, 24, 27, 35 and 39
- 2, 7, 13, 19, 25, 27 and 50
- 2, 8, 10, 12, 21, 25 and 34
- 2, 10, 11, 19, 24, 31 and 42
- 2, 12, 17, 26, 28, 41 and 42
- 2, 13, 17, 18, 19, 28 and 40
- 2, 15, 17, 23, 31, 33 and 35
- 2, 19, 23, 24, 39, 45 and 49
- 3, 10, 11, 18, 28, 29 and 45
- 3, 16, 18, 25, 38, 45 and 46
- 3, 16, 26, 27, 28, 31 and 49
- 4, 9, 12, 24, 32, 45 and 48
- 4, 18, 24, 37, 41, 43 and 44
- 5, 8, 26, 31, 33, 37 and 44
- 5, 9, 10, 29, 31, 34 and 45
- 5, 11, 12, 18, 24, 27 and 48
- 5, 11, 16, 20, 23, 44 and 49
- 5, 12, 24, 28, 35, 42 and 49
- 5, 13, 18, 20, 30, 41 and 44
- 5, 15, 23, 24, 26, 30 and 32
- 5, 15, 25, 27, 33, 38 and 42
- 5, 16, 17, 32, 36, 42 and 45
- 6, 7, 29, 31, 36, 45 and 48
- 6, 14, 15, 17, 26, 39 and 47
- 7, 8, 22, 27, 28, 30 and 39
- 7, 9, 13, 26, 28, 32 and 46
- 7, 12, 19, 25, 29, 39 and 40
- 7, 13, 22, 25, 38, 45 and 50
- 7, 14, 23, 35, 43, 45 and 46
- 7, 21, 22, 29, 34, 37 and 45
- 8, 10, 12, 14, 21, 36 and 39
- 8, 11, 12, 16, 33, 36 and 40
- 8, 15, 18, 22, 32, 40 and 43
- 8, 16, 22, 30, 31, 34 and 46
- 9, 11, 13, 14, 16, 31 and 50
- 9, 12, 23, 30, 35, 38 and 44
- 10, 11, 19, 27, 28, 29 and 47
- 10, 13, 28, 32, 43, 47 and 48
- 10, 15, 19, 26, 29, 30 and 45
- 10, 15, 22, 28, 33, 42 and 50
- 10, 15, 24, 26, 33, 37 and 47
- 10, 15, 25, 30, 33, 43 and 45
- 10, 16, 19, 21, 32, 39 and 40
- 10, 23, 31, 32, 34, 38 and 44
- 13, 15, 18, 19, 31, 32 and 44
- 13, 17, 20, 21, 28, 42 and 47
- 13, 18, 21, 28, 34, 40 and 45
- 16, 18, 19, 33, 41, 43 and 48
- 16, 31, 35, 41, 43, 44 and 46
- 18, 30, 33, 37, 38, 41 and 49
- 20, 26, 28, 33, 40, 43 and 49
- 32, 35, 40, 41, 46, 47 and 48
For Maxmillions, 17 people across the country picked up winning tickets: 6 in Quebec, 2 in the Prairies, 3 in B.C., 1 in the Atlantic provinces and 5 in Ontario.
No one bought a winning ticket for the main Lotto Max jackpot which means the draw on Friday, October 21 will again be $70 million but this time with an estimated 63 Maxmillions available to be won.
What were the Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, October 14?
For October 14, the Lotto Max winning numbers were 2, 24, 27, 31, 40,43 and 46. The bonus was 13.
As for Encore, the number to have for that was 6409154.
The winning numbers for the 61 Maxmillions were:
- 1, 3, 5, 20, 24, 34 and 47
- 1, 4, 17, 31, 32, 42 and 48
- 1, 7, 12, 20, 33, 35 and 39
- 1, 7, 25, 32, 44, 48 and 49
- 1, 9, 25, 27, 40, 47 and 49
- 1, 10, 12, 25, 31, 35 and 42
- 1, 14, 15, 20, 40, 42 and46
- 1, 15, 24, 29, 36, 44 and 47
- 1, 16, 17, 22, 36, 40 and 48
- 1, 24, 29, 35, 37, 46 and 49
- 2, 3, 10, 16, 24, 38 and 46
- 2, 3, 21, 22, 39, 46 and 50
- 2, 5, 7, 11, 18, 40 and 46
- 2, 11, 12, 18, 28, 49 and 50
- 2, 12, 17, 22, 24, 34 and46
- 2, 12, 18, 21, 26, 30 and 37
- 2, 14, 22, 23, 44, 45 and 47
- 2, 16, 18, 22, 24, 30 and 50
- 3, 4, 13, 31, 33, 41 and 43
- 3, 11, 21, 24, 25, 27 and 44
- 3, 11, 27, 31, 34, 37 and 45
- 3, 13, 15, 16, 24, 38 and 39
- 3, 19, 26, 28, 29, 32 and 45
- 3, 25, 26, 33, 40, 42 and 44
- 4, 6, 19, 24, 29, 30 and 38
- 4, 8, 25, 30, 32, 39 and 49
- 4, 9, 10, 27, 32, 42 and 45
- 4, 15, 18, 33, 40, 41 and 48
- 5, 6, 13, 18, 19, 30 and 44
- 5, 6, 13, 20, 27, 43 and 47
- 5, 8, 17, 36, 39, 40 and 43
- 5, 9, 14, 21, 41, 45 and 50
- 5, 12, 17, 20, 25, 40 and 48
- 5, 12, 17, 21, 27, 34 and 48
- 5, 18, 26, 27, 37, 43 and 47
- 6, 7, 13, 14, 30, 37 and 50
- 6, 11, 16, 22, 27, 28 and 46
- 6, 12, 18, 20, 38, 40 and 44
- 6, 12, 23, 25, 26, 40 and 50
- 7, 16, 30, 31, 32, 36 and 47
- 7, 16, 33, 36, 40, 43 and 49
- 7, 25, 27, 34, 39, 40 and 46
- 8, 10, 21, 38, 44, 45 and 50
- 8, 13, 21, 29, 41, 44 and 46
- 8, 14, 21, 28, 34, 47 and 49
- 8, 16, 18, 20, 38, 39 and 49
- 8, 17, 20, 40, 46, 47 and 48
- 9, 10, 11, 29, 30, 31 and 45
- 9, 10, 16, 22, 24, 39 and 44
- 9, 18, 23, 24, 34, 45 and 46
- 10, 12, 21, 26, 28, 36 and 49
- 10, 15, 26, 33, 38, 41 and 44
- 11, 14, 19, 30, 37, 47 and 50
- 11, 18, 22, 24, 30, 37 and 46
- 12, 14, 20, 35, 36, 42 and 46
- 12, 18, 25, 26, 39, 40 and 48
- 13, 16, 20, 34, 36, 46 and 47
- 13, 17, 19, 23, 28, 38 and 41
- 14, 17, 18, 32, 35, 47 and 48
- 14, 17, 21, 24, 36, 37 and 48
- 21, 33, 40, 41, 43, 48 and 49
How does Lotto Max work?
Lotto Max draws happen twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays.
You get three sets of numbers for every $5 play, and each set has seven numbers from 1 to 50.
The jackpot starts at $10 million and can get as high as $70 million. Once the grand prize reaches $50 million, there are also Maxmillions up for grabs, which are each $1 million prizes.
All three sets of numbers you get from a $5 play are eligible for both the main draw and the Maxmillions draw when the jackpot reaches $50 million.
Tickets are sold until 10:30 p.m. ET on draw nights.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, there are resources available across Canada. Help is available.