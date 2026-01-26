This cute Ontario small town is 'Canada's Coney Island' and it has warm sandy beaches
It's never too soon to plan a summer escape.
While it may be way below zero outside, it's never too early to plan some warm-weather getaways for 2026. If your ideal summer escape includes breezy waterfront views, charming streets and a relaxed small-town vibe, this Ontario harbour community deserves a spot on your road-trip list.
Resting along the edge of Lake Erie, the town sits roughly two and a half hours from Toronto, making it an easy option for both spontaneous day trips and laid-back weekend adventures.
With pristine beaches, delicious local restaurants and boutique shops to wander through, it's a dreamy spot to spend a sunny afternoon or weekend.
Here's everything you need to know about this picturesque lakeside getaway.
Port Stanley is a quaint harbour community located in Elgin County.
In the early 1900s, the town earned the nickname "Canada's Coney Island," or "the Coney Island of the Great Lakes," thanks to the abundance of attractions that once lined its waterfront. While many of those historic amusements are no longer around, the village continues to offer plenty of fun things to see and do today.
One of the biggest highlights is Port Stanley's Main Beach, described by the regional tourism organization as "one of the finest stretches of sandy beach on Lake Erie's north shore."
With its beautiful, warm water and clear waves, it's a dreamy place to cool off with a swim. You can also check out Little Beach, a quieter and more tucked-away shoreline that's popular with families looking for a calmer spot to relax.
In addition to swimming, you can indulge in a meal at one of the local restaurants, treat yourself to an ice cream cone from Broderick's Ice Cream Parlour, and shop at some of the colourful local boutiques.
You can also take a scenic ride on the train and catch a show at the Festival Theatre.
With its warm-water beaches, small-town charm, and vacay vibes, Port Stanley is a beautiful spot to escape to this summer.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.