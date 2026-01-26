This cute Ontario small town is 'Canada's Coney Island' and it has warm sandy beaches

It's never too soon to plan a summer escape.

A sandy beach. Right: A person by an ice cream parlour.

A beach town in Ontario.

@khanadians | Instagram, @_simransekhon | Instagram
Lead Writer, Travel

While it may be way below zero outside, it's never too early to plan some warm-weather getaways for 2026. If your ideal summer escape includes breezy waterfront views, charming streets and a relaxed small-town vibe, this Ontario harbour community deserves a spot on your road-trip list.

Resting along the edge of Lake Erie, the town sits roughly two and a half hours from Toronto, making it an easy option for both spontaneous day trips and laid-back weekend adventures.

With pristine beaches, delicious local restaurants and boutique shops to wander through, it's a dreamy spot to spend a sunny afternoon or weekend.

Here's everything you need to know about this picturesque lakeside getaway.

Port Stanley is a quaint harbour community located in Elgin County.

In the early 1900s, the town earned the nickname "Canada's Coney Island," or "the Coney Island of the Great Lakes," thanks to the abundance of attractions that once lined its waterfront. While many of those historic amusements are no longer around, the village continues to offer plenty of fun things to see and do today.

One of the biggest highlights is Port Stanley's Main Beach, described by the regional tourism organization as "one of the finest stretches of sandy beach on Lake Erie's north shore."

With its beautiful, warm water and clear waves, it's a dreamy place to cool off with a swim. You can also check out Little Beach, a quieter and more tucked-away shoreline that's popular with families looking for a calmer spot to relax.

In addition to swimming, you can indulge in a meal at one of the local restaurants, treat yourself to an ice cream cone from Broderick's Ice Cream Parlour, and shop at some of the colourful local boutiques.

You can also take a scenic ride on the train and catch a show at the Festival Theatre.

With its warm-water beaches, small-town charm, and vacay vibes, Port Stanley is a beautiful spot to escape to this summer.

Port Stanley website

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

From Your Site Articles
ontario beach towns ontario beaches port stanley small towns near toronto
Travel Canada
  • Madeline Forsyth

    Lead Writer

    Madeline Forsyth is a Toronto-based Lead Writer for Narcity Media. After earning her B.A. (Hons) at Queen's University, she spent a year travelling much of the world as a flight attendant. Now, she uses her experience in the travel industry and passion for writing to share stories about buzzworthy events and adventures across Canada and the globe. Madeline has been published in PopSugar and has interviewed sports and entertainment personalities for Narcity. She has covered and photographed restaurant openings as well as event launches such as the world premiere of the Dr. Seuss Experience. Some of her favourite things to write about include charming small towns and anything to do with Harry Potter.

You're not a true Ontarian unless you've visited at least 7 of these 12 summery small towns

How many can you check off the list?

8 stunning beach towns 3 hours or less from Toronto that are full of summer magic

Plan a beach getaway before summer ends!

6 stunning Ontario destinations that are giving major European summer energy

No plane ticket needed.

This underrated harbour town in Ontario is a hidden oasis with 'Caribbean-blue' beaches

It's a magical spot for a weekend escape.

You're not a true Ontarian unless you've been to at least 8 of these 12 stunning destinations

How many can you check off the list?

This dreamy Canadian island with endless beaches ranked among the best spots to visit in 2026

Add this to your summer bucket list.

Canada's 'Little Switzerland' is a road trip from Toronto and it's magical in the winter

No plane ticket needed.

This real-life Hallmark movie town is 1 hour from Toronto and it's a beautiful winter gem

Time to plan a day trip!

This beautiful Ontario town with mini waterfalls and quaint streets is a dreamy hidden gem

It's a magical spot to explore.