This Ontario Village Is The 'Coney Island Of The Great Lakes' & Has Warm-Water Beaches
Soft sand shores and crystal waves await. ☀️
This charming small town in Ontario is straight out of a storybook, and it's a beautiful spot to spend a summer day. Port Stanley is a picturesque harbour village located on the shores of Lake Erie that has been dubbed "The Coney Island of the Great Lakes."
The historic town is about a 2-and-a-half-hour drive from Toronto, depending on traffic, making it a great spot for a summer day trip or a mini getaway.
There are tons of things to do in the area, from delicious eateries to eat to cute shops and scenic views. One of the biggest highlights is Port Stanley's beaches, which have soft, sandy shores and warm crystal waves.
If you're dreaming of a city escape this summer, you'll want to plan a getaway to this charming beach town. Don't forget your sunscreen!
What is Port Stanley known for?
Port Stanley is a quaint harbour village that dates back to the early 1800s. By the early 1900s, the village was the main attraction on Lake Erie and was filled with tourist activities.
It featured a beachside cafeteria, an incline railway to Picnic Hill, a casino, a roller coaster, a Ferris wheel, dance clubs and more, earning it the nickname of "The Coney Island of the Great Lakes."
While many of those attractions such as the roller coaster and Ferris wheel have since closed, Port Stanley is still a popular summer destination and boasts tons of things to do. Today, the area is known for its large, sandy beach, shops, railroad, restaurants and more.
Is Port Stanley worth a visit?
If you're looking for a dreamy summer day trip or getaway, Port Stanley should be on your radar. The picturesque village is full of old-timey charm, and you'll feel like you've taken a trip to the East Coast.
One of the biggest draws of the area is its warm-water beaches, but there are lots of other activities to enjoy as well.
The Port Stanley Terminal Rail is a tourist railway that has operated for over 40 years. You can enjoy the Scenic Train Ride, which takes you on a 13.6-kilometre round trip from Port Stanley to Whytes Park and back in about an hour.
The railway offers special activities at certain times of year as well, including an Easter egg hunt ride, a murder-mystery-themed ride, a pumpkin patch ride and others.
Downtown, you can explore the town's many shopping and dining opportunities. From home decor to clothing and jewelry, there are tons of different boutiques to explore.
The Port Stanley Festival Theatre is another spot to check out while visiting the area. The venue has several summer productions to enjoy.
If you'd like to experience the water, you can rent canoes, kayaks, paddle boats and more from Bridgeview Marina.
You can also go on a country escape at Great Lakes Farms, open from August to November. The farm offers tons of activities, including U-pick fruit like apples, peaches and strawberries as well as a seasonal café.
What is the beach like at Port Stanley?
Port Stanley's Main Beach is "one of the finest stretches of sandy beach on Lake Erie's north shore," according to the regional tourism organization. The Main Beach, with its soft sand and shining waves, attracts tens of thousands of beachgoers each year, per Destination Ontario.
The shoreline features warm water and a soft sandy bottom that gradually leads into the lake, making it ideal for families.
Aside from swimming and relaxing in the sun, you can take part in beach volleyball or wander along the boardwalk and take in the views.
Port Stanley is also home to another, smaller beach, aptly named Little Beach. It's a secluded gem that stretches 185 metres along the shore and has shallow water.
Elgin County is home to nine "world-renowned" beaches with sandy shores including Port Stanley, so there are several other spots where you can go for a dip in the area. Some notable places to check out are Port Glasgow and Port Burwell.
Is it safe to swim at Port Stanley?
Port Stanley's Main Beach has received Blue Flag status for 14 years in a row. In order to be named a Blue Flag beach, the destination must meet a number of requirements, including cleanliness, accessibility, sustainability and more.
According to Ontario's Southwest, Main Beach has a "commitment to strict water quality and safety criteria" and also has mats so that wheelchairs, strollers and other mobility devices can access the shoreline.
Factors such as weather can temporarily affect water quality, so it's a good idea to check the status of the beach before heading out.
How much is parking at Port Stanley Beach?
There is paid parking available in Port Stanley. The cost is $4 per hour or $20 per day. To avoid waiting in lineups at the ticket machines, you can download the HONK app in advance to pay for parking.
What Netflix show was filmed in Port Stanley?
You may recognize some parts of Port Stanley from the Netflix series Locke & Key. Some scenes from the show were filmed in Port Stanley in 2020, when the town was transformed into Matheson, Massachusetts, according to some Instagram posts.
Port Stanley has also been featured in the Hallmark film Fairfield Road, the NBC series Taken, and the CBC series Still Standing.
What restaurants are in Port Stanley?
If you work up an appetite while visiting Port Stanley, you'll want to head to one of the many restaurants in the town.
One popular spot to check out is GT's on the Beach, which claims to have Canada's largest beachside patio. The venue is open from May to September each year, and you can enjoy comfort food while taking in views of the sandy shoreline.
Another place to dine is the Windjammer Inn, which is open on weekends for dinner and also serves up a Sunday brunch with dishes like fresh scones and eggs Benedict.
Solo on Main offers handcrafted dishes made with fresh, local ingredients. You can dig into dishes like fish & chips and burgers.
Afterwards, you can cool off with a trip to Broderick's Ice Cream Parlour. The quaint venue has been in business since 1984 and offers a variety of sweet treats including sundaes, milkshakes, smoothies, floats, handmade waffle cones and more.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.