This Ontario Beach House Retreat Has 'Pristine' Sand Shores & Tropical Blue Waves (PHOTOS)
You can lounge on your own private beach. 🏖️
It's never too early to start planning a summer getaway, and if you're dreaming of sandy shores, turquoise waters, and stunning sunsets, then this Ontario Airbnb has you covered.
The rental is located in Port Stanley and comes with its own private beach. The newly renovated cottage sleeps up to five guests and has three beds and one bathroom.
You can enjoy a "resort-like" experience while staying at the Airbnb. The interior has a "bright and airy kitchen" with new appliances and granite countertops. The living area comes with a tv, electric fireplace, comfy seating, and some toys for children.
There's a sunroom where you can relax with a book as well as a deck with a barbecue and lake views.
The main highlight of the stay is the sandy beach and water. You can enjoy 250 feet of private shoreline with "pristine, manicured sands."
You can unwind on the "resort-style loungers right down at the water's edge" or visit the gazebo and enjoy the beach views.
There's a fire pit where you can roast marshmallows and make s'mores. The rental comes with beach toys, kayaks, and games like Jenga, horse shoes, giant Connect 4.
It's a walk away from restaurants as well as the public beach area where you can enjoy additional sandy shores and blue waters.
There is still some summer availability and you can also book a stay during the spring, fall, and winter months.
Enjoy your own beach oasis without a plane ticket this summer.
$250+/night
Neighbourhood: Port Stanley, ON
Why You Need To Go: This Airbnb comes with a private sandy beach and blue waters for a dreamy summer vacay.
Prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.
