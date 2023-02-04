This Ontario Beach House Getaway Is A Little Oasis With Powdery White Sand & Turquoise Waves
Relax on your own private beach. 🏖️
Powdery sand and bright turquoise water might sound like something you'd find in the Caribbean, but you can actually enjoy all of these tropical vibes right here in Ontario.
Shoreline Beach House is a newly available rental property and while it looks like it's in the tropics, it's actually located under 3 hours from Toronto in Grand Bend. It sleeps up to 12 guests in three bedrooms and two bunkies.
The cottage is set along a sandy shore and comes with its own private beach.
Views of the backyard beach.Andrea | Airbnb
You can gaze over the stunning scenery from a giant three-level patio. And you'll definitely want to have your phone ready to capture the vibrant sunsets.
Patio at sunsetAndrea | Airbnb
The inside has been fully renovated and features white walls, glass showers, and hardwood floors. The bunkies are complete with air, heat, and televisions.
Sitting area with water views.Andrea | Airbnb
You can spend the day on a private, 100-foot wide beach with soft sand and a shallow entry into the Caribbean blue waters.
Another view of the three-level patio.Andrea | Airbnb
The hot tub. Andrea | Airbnb
The vacay vibes continue with the hot tub overlooking the water and the outdoor fire pit where you can cozy up on a summer night.
Exterior of the main cabin.Andrea | Airbnb
The rental also features a basketball court and unobstructed lake views from the patio. Plus, the inside is super modern.
Inside the living room. Andrea | Airbnb
The cottage has limited rental availability for the summer but currently has some spots open.
Double sinks in the bathroom.Andrea | Airbnb
You can also book during off-season times. The price ranges from $600 to $1500 per night and there is a three-night minimum stay during off-season.
Kitchen and sitting area. Andrea | Airbnb
If you're dreaming of a beachside escape this summer then this getaway might be worth booking.
An epic sunset.Andrea | Airbnb
Shoreline Beach House
$600+/night
Neighbourhood: Grand Bend, ON
Why You Need To Go: Enjoy your own private beach and turquoise water at this stunning beach house.
