This Ontario Beach House Is A 'Caribbean' Oasis With Velvety Sand & 'Crystal Clear' Water

This dreamy Ontario Airbnb will make you feel like you're relaxing in the tropics. The beachside villa boasts soft sand shores, blue water, and a "Caribbean atmosphere."
The rental is located in Tiny, Ontario on the shores of Wendake Beach. It sleeps 14 guests and has six bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms.
The main floor features massive windows that gaze out over the water. You can relax in one of the comfy chairs as you take in the view.
There are two full kitchens with plenty of room for cooking as well as a cute kitchenette perfect for enjoying a quick breakfast.
Downstairs you'll find a finished two-bedroom basement apartment with a separate entrance for guests who are craving more privacy. The entrance leads right out to the beach.
One of the main highlights of the rental is the surrounding property. The pristine beach has "crystal clear blue water" and a long sandy shore ideal for evening strolls.
The soft sand is free from rocks and stones so you'll feel like you're in the tropics. You can enjoy views of Blue Mountain and some spectacular sunsets over the water.
The outdoor area is complete with a gazebo, fireplace, and large deck with furniture. There are beach chairs and Muskoka chairs to relax in as well as beach towels and an outdoor shower.
There is currently lots of summer availability so if you're looking for a luxurious beach getaway you might want to book a stay here.
