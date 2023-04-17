You Can Escape To A Sun-Kissed Private Island Near Toronto & It's The Ultimate Summer Getaway
Kayaks, paddle boards and canoes come included!
As the summer season approaches, you can escape to your own personal paradise on Deepwater Island.
Tucked away in the protected bay of the Massasauga Provincial Park, this sun-kissed private island offers the ultimate summer getaway for couples seeking a relaxed vibe by the water.
Upon arriving, you'll be greeted with the charming quarters of a cottage on the island with a fully equipped kitchen, dining room, and living area with cathedral ceilings and a granite fireplace.
Deepwater island. Private Islands Online
The elevated vantage point of the cottage provides stunning 360-degree views of the surrounding waters, making it the perfect spot for intimate dinner parties or lazy afternoons lounging in front of the fireplace.
But the real beauty of this spot lies just outside your doorstep.
Explore the rocky shore by kayak or canoe, with two of each at your sole disposal. Paddle over to a nearby island and stock up on groceries and wine - just a short five-minute ride away is the local liquor store on a neighbouring island.
Private Islands Online told Narcity in an email that "Kayaks, paddle boards and canoes" are included for all guests' visits.
"The island is a 30-minute paddle from the world-famous Henry’s Fish and Chips," a representative said.
And for those who prefer to relax, two large wooden decks offer the perfect outdoor lounge for sunbathing or grilling up fresh catches from the day's fishing adventures.
Deepwater island. Private Islands Online
While the island boasts three bedrooms, the listing states that Deepwater Island is best experienced with just two guests - the perfect number to enjoy the peaceful serenity of this private paradise.
And with the easily accessible location, only a two-hour drive from Toronto or a short flight from major cities in Canada and the United States, your dream summer escape is just a few hours away.
Deepwater island. Private Islands Online
Deepwater Island
Deepwater island.
$714+/night
Location: Sans Souci, Georgian Bay
Why You Need To Go: This majestic Airbnb comes with turquoise water and beautiful gardens.
Prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.