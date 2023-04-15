Wasaga Beach Now Lets You Book Your Summer Day Trip In Advance & You Can Beat The Crowds
A bunch of other Ontario Parks are now offering advance bookings!
A popular Ontario beach destination lets you pre-book your summer visit. Ontario Parks just announced that 20 additional parks, including Wasaga Beach, will allow you to book your daily vehicle permit in advance this year.
This means that you can now guarantee your spot at a grand total of 57 parks.
Wasaga Beach is one of the newer destinations to offer pre-bookings. The area is known for its stretching white-sand shoreline and boasts the "world's longest freshwater beach." You can secure your spot and beat the crowds for an idyllic beach day.
Permits can be booked up to five days in advance. They ensure that you get into the park, even when it hits full capacity. You can also take advantage of check-in lines so you don't have to wait in a lengthy queue.
The permits can be booked on the reservation service and a non-refundable fee applies. Once you purchase the permit, you'll receive a confirmation letter with check-in instructions.
Other new parks (since October 2022) include Awenda, Petroglyphs, Sauble Falls, and White Lake. All of the parks that offer pre-bookings can be found here. For admission to all other parks, you can get your permit upon arrival.
While pre-booking is not required, it is recommended.
"[...] Knowing how much Ontarians love our parks, we strongly recommend securing your daily vehicle permit in advance for all our participating parks," the website states.
"Otherwise, you may be turned away, even if you arrive first thing in the morning."
If you're planning a summer trip to one of Ontario's Provincial Parks, then you may want to consider booking in advance to avoid the crowds.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.