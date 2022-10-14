Airbnb Revealed Canada's Coziest Cottages & The 6 In Ontario Are So Enchanting
You won't need to travel far for a romantic vacation.
If Ontario's painfully short summers have one upside, it's autumn. Not only does the season's colourful foliage elevate the entire province's Instagram for months, but it turns cottage trips into literal folk art paintings.
On Thursday, Airbnb revealed its 2022 picks for the coziest cottages in Canada, and six of the featured spots are located in Ontario. Alberta didn't get any, so maybe it isn't calling you after all.
So, if the thought of lodging up with bae in a toasty warm cabin for a couple of hundred bucks sounds appealing to you, prepare to be enthralled.
Couples Waterfront Cottage With Movie Theatre
$209/night
Neighbourhood: Lowbanks, Ontario, Canada
Why You Need To Go: A cozy and private cottage, perfect for couples looking to escape to a lakeside cabin for a weekend to cuddle up and watch some movies.
Prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.
The Cabin at Fernwood Hills
$133/night
Neighbourhood: Komoka, Ontario
Why You Need To Go: This tiny little cabin is located in a beautiful forest, making it the ideal option for couples or adventurous people who want to smooch in "the lush sanctuary of nature."
The Rock Pine, Skeleton Lake
$410/night
Neighbourhood: Utterson, Ontario
Why You Need To Go: If you ever want to "get away from it all," Skeleton Lake is the place to go. This cottage offers picturesque waterfront views and privacy in one of Ontario's most sought-after areas.
Beautiful Waterfront Cottage with Sauna
$333/night
Neighbourhood: Bailieboro, Ontario
Why You Need To Go: A "fairytale getaway" that offers its guests beautiful sandy beaches, a Scandinavian sauna, a family-sized fire pit, and panoramic views of fall foliage.
Treetop Loft With Private Hot Tub And Spa
$350/night
Neighbourhood: Gravenhurst, Ontario
Why You Need To Go: A spacious cottage loft whose amenities include a private hot tub overlooking lush forestry.
The Water's Edge
$800/night
Neighbourhood: Utterson, Ontario
Why You Need To Go: A stunning cottage that sits directly on one of Muskoka's lakes, this tree-top home allows you to "fall asleep to the sounds of nature as you watch the water gently lap against the shore."
