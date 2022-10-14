Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Airbnb Revealed Canada's Coziest Cottages & The 6 In Ontario Are So Enchanting

You won't need to travel far for a romantic vacation.

Toronto Staff Writer
The Cabin at Fernwood Hills. Right: The Rock Pine, Skeleton Lake

Fernwood | Airbnb, Sarah | Airbnb

If Ontario's painfully short summers have one upside, it's autumn. Not only does the season's colourful foliage elevate the entire province's Instagram for months, but it turns cottage trips into literal folk art paintings.

On Thursday, Airbnb revealed its 2022 picks for the coziest cottages in Canada, and six of the featured spots are located in Ontario. Alberta didn't get any, so maybe it isn't calling you after all.

So, if the thought of lodging up with bae in a toasty warm cabin for a couple of hundred bucks sounds appealing to you, prepare to be enthralled.

Couples Waterfront Cottage With Movie Theatre

Yasr | Airbnb

$209/night

Book

Neighbourhood: Lowbanks, Ontario, Canada

Why You Need To Go: A cozy and private cottage, perfect for couples looking to escape to a lakeside cabin for a weekend to cuddle up and watch some movies.

The Cabin at Fernwood Hills

Fernwood | Airbnb

$133/night

Book

Neighbourhood: Komoka, Ontario

Why You Need To Go: This tiny little cabin is located in a beautiful forest, making it the ideal option for couples or adventurous people who want to smooch in "the lush sanctuary of nature."

The Rock Pine, Skeleton Lake

Sarah | Airbnb

$410/night

Book

Neighbourhood: Utterson, Ontario

Why You Need To Go: If you ever want to "get away from it all," Skeleton Lake is the place to go. This cottage offers picturesque waterfront views and privacy in one of Ontario's most sought-after areas.

Beautiful Waterfront Cottage with Sauna

Kat | Airbnb

$333/night

Book

Neighbourhood: Bailieboro, Ontario

Why You Need To Go: A "fairytale getaway" that offers its guests beautiful sandy beaches, a Scandinavian sauna, a family-sized fire pit, and panoramic views of fall foliage.

Treetop Loft With Private Hot Tub And Spa

Kenneth | Airbnb

$350/night

Book

Neighbourhood: Gravenhurst, Ontario

Why You Need To Go: A spacious cottage loft whose amenities include a private hot tub overlooking lush forestry.

The Water's Edge

Shari | Airbnb

$800/night

Book

Neighbourhood: Utterson, Ontario

Why You Need To Go: A stunning cottage that sits directly on one of Muskoka's lakes, this tree-top home allows you to "fall asleep to the sounds of nature as you watch the water gently lap against the shore."

