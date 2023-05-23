6 Dreamy Beach Towns Near Toronto With Quaint Streets & Soft Sand Shores To Visit This Summer
Sand, sun, and small town vibes. ☀️
Beach days are just around the corner and there are so many cute beach towns near Toronto to visit this summer. These small towns have crystal waters, quaint shops, delicious food and more.
From villages with East Coast vibes to places with sandy white shores, these destinations make for an idyllic summer escape. Don't forget to pack your sunscreen!
Sauble Beach
Address: Sauble Beach, ON
Why You Need To Go: Home to 7 kilometres of white sand beach, this cute town has all the summer vibes. You can explore sweet local shops or head to Heydays Restaurant for all the beach resort feels.
Fort Erie
Address: Fort Erie, ON
Why You Need To Go: Fort Erie is a day trip away from Toronto and features several attractions to enjoy. One highlight is the region of Crystal Beach, which offers sandy shores and quaint restaurants.
Goderich
Address: Goderich, ON
Why You Need To Go: Dubbed "Canada's prettiest town," Goderich is a stunning place to spend a summer day. The octagon-shaped downtown boasts cafes and shops and there is a sandy shoreline where you can soak up some sun.
Port Stanley
Address: Port Stanley, ON
Why You Need To Go: You'll feel like you're visiting the East Coast with a trip to this dreamy beach town. Port Stanley is a "historical working fishing and tourist village" with warm, crystal waters and sandy beaches.
Port Elgin
Address: Port Elgin, ON
Why You Need To Go: Six white sand beaches and historic streets await at this Ontario beach town. Port Elgin is home to 3 kilometres of beaches and scenic walking trails that make it ideal for a summer day trip.
Cobourg
Address: Cobourg, ON
Why You Need To Go: With a scenic harbour, pristine beach, and a charming downtown area, this is a beautiful spot for a summer adventure.
