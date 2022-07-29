NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

This Ontario Restaurant Is Like A '70s Beach Resort & It's Steps From White Sand Shores

Brunch like you're on vacation.🍹

Toronto Senior Staff Writer
Woman sitting on the patio at Heydays. Right: Plate with pancakes by a pool.

Woman sitting on the patio at Heydays. Right: Plate with pancakes by a pool.

@thecolourfultraveler | Instagram, @pink.prosecco | Instagram

You can "cheers" to summer beach days at this dreamy Ontario restaurant that's steps from white sand shores. Heydays is a stunning eatery in Sauble Beach, and it will whisk you away to a retro beach resort.

The restaurant is located at the June Motel, but you don't need to be a guest in order to eat there. It boasts a colourful interior and a spacious outdoor patio with tropical vibes.

The venue is actually inspired by '70s dining lounges, and was once a Sauble Beach hotspot during this time period. It has now been transformed into a modern beach escape that still has that old-time character. The bright orange colours were inspired by sunsets and add to the tropical feel.

You can enjoy a variety of dishes and even indulge in brunch. Some popular menu items include the hot-buttered lobster roll, charred broccoli caesar, and oysters. The new vegan option, the Mushroom “TLT” (tempeh, lettuce, tomato), is also worth a try.

You can cool off with a glass or rosé or frosé while imagining you're at a resort. If you have a sweet tooth, you'll want to order the key lime custard.

During the warmer months, you can enjoy live music three times a week on the patio. Guests can also order food from Heydays to the pool deck.

The venue is a walk away from the sandy shores of Sauble Beach, which has been called the "Daytona of the North." There are tons of fun activities to enjoy in the area during the summertime.

Heydays

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: American

Address: 11 Sauble Falls Pkwy., Sauble Beach, ON

Why You Need To Go: Live like you're at a resort in the '70s at this beach town restaurant.

Menu

