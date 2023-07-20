8 Of The Best Beaches In Toronto With Crystal Clear & Clean Water Perfect For Taking A Dip
They're certified as having the best water quality. 🌊
Break out the sunblock, it's time to hit the beach! If you're looking for a place to cool off in the city, you'll definitely want to have these Toronto beaches on your radar.
Of Toronto's 11 public beaches, eight have been recognized for having exceptionally clean water, and they're perfect for a refreshing splash this summer.
These beaches have been designated as Blue Flag beaches for 2023, meaning their water quality and health and safety standards meet strict criteria.
If clean water and soft sand sound like the ideal place to get some sun this summer, here are eight Toronto beaches you'll want to check out.
While these spots have been determined to meet strict water quality standards, factors such as weather can cause temporary changes in the water quality, so it’s a good idea to check the City of Toronto's website for any updates before you head out.
Bluffer's Beach
Price: Free
Address: 1 Brimley Rd. S., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Named for the Scarborough Bluffs, Bluffer's Beach is a hidden gem that can be found at the base of the iconic escarpment.
The beach is like a little slice of paradise in Toronto, with bright sandy shores and clear water that turns aquamarine on sunny days.
Here, you can relax on the beach or hike to the bluffs for gorgeous views of the lake.
Bluffer's Park in which the beach is located also features picnic areas, volleyball courts, lookouts, a bike trail and a boat launch.
Cherry Beach
Price: Free
Address: 1 Cherry St
Why You Need To Go: If you're looking for a secluded beach spot, Cherry Beach delivers on fewer crowds without sacrificing quality.
The beach is located at the foot of Cherry Street, past the nightclub Rebel and Cabana Pool Bar. Here, you'll find a little stretch of sand and rocks separated from the industriousness of the area by towering trees.
The park features an off-leash dog area, with lots of parking located on the Martin Goodman Trail. There's also TTC bus service during the summer.
The beach is a popular place for kiteboarders and is also a great spot for barbecues.
Every weekend evening in the summer, the beach is also host to the music festival "Promise Cherry Beach."
Hanlan's Point Beach
Price: Free
Address: 9 Queens Quay W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Hanlan's Point Beach is a clothing-optional beach that's one of only two official nude beaches in Canada.
Here, you can go as nude as you like, with many beachgoers opting to go topless, bottomless, or au naturel.
Nudity aside though, the beach offers a clean shore, soft sand and beautiful views of the lake.
The beach can be easily accessed by ferry or water taxi from Toronto's harbourfront. If going nude isn't your thing, there's also a clothing-mandatory side of the beach you can hang out on.
Gibraltar Point Beach
Price: Free
Address: 9 Queens Quay W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Called "Toronto's best-kept secret," Gibraltar Beach can be found on the Toronto Island nestled between Centre Island and Hanlan's Point.
The beach is a lesser-known spot not advertised as much as Hanlan's Point Beach or Centre Island Beach. For this reason, you'll often find fewer crowds here.
The beach is less rocky than others in Toronto, with clean, cool waters perfect for a refreshing dip.
It's also where you'll find the Gibraltar Point Lighthouse, which is said to be one of Toronto's most haunted places.
Ward's Island Beach
Price: Free
Address: 1 Centre Island Park
Why You Need To Go: For a less touristy spot, you can take a refreshing dip at Ward's Island Beach.
The beach can be found on Ward's Island, which is located on the eastern side of the Toronto Islands.
Since the area is mostly a neighbourhood (according to Destination Ontario, about 650 people still call Ward's Island home), this beach is quieter than others on the island, like Centre Island Beach or Hanlan's Point.
The beach is just a five-minute walk from the island's ferry dock. You'll find calm, clean waters here for some great swimming.
Nearby, you'll find the Island Cafe if you want to grab a bite.
Woodbine Beach
Price: Free
Address: 1675 Lake Shore Blvd. E., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: This surprisingly nice beach in Toronto is definitely worth a visit this summer.
The 3-kilometre beach is a popular spot for sunbathing, with locals and tourists alike flocking to the beach's soft shores, but it's also a great place to take a refreshing dip.
The beach features a large boardwalk where you can find washrooms and places to grab a bite. There are also tons of volleyball nets if you're looking for something a bit more high-action than just laying on the sand.
Accessibility: Beach wheelchairs available to rent.
Centre Island Beach
Price: Free
Address: 9 Queens Quay W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: If you're looking to escape the summer city heat, head to Centre Island Beach.
Located on the busiest of the Toronto Islands, Centre Island Beach has calm, shallow, and slightly warmer waters because of the rock breakwater built to provide a barrier from Lake Ontario.
The beach is great for families, with the Centreville Amusement Park and a petting farm nearby.
There's also a long pier where you can get a great vantage point of the water, as well as change rooms and lockers nearby where you can store your stuff.
If you get hungry, be sure to check out the nearby Toronto Island BBQ, which has one of the best views of the Toronto skyline on the islands.
Kew-Balmy Beach
Price: Free
Address: 1 Beech Ave
Why You Need To Go: Just a short walk from the busy Woodbine Beach, you'll find the Kew-Balmy beaches, a pair of beaches joined by the Eastern Beaches boardwalk.
Unlike what some may call the rowdy, party vibe of Woodbine Beach, Kew and Balmy beaches offer more of a laid-back vibe, perfect for sunbathing or leisurely swims.
The beaches sit along a stretch of boardwalk outfitted with wooden beach chairs perfect for people-watching.
There's also an off-leash dog park here, as well an eclectic mix of shops, cafes, pubs and restaurants nearby.
Accessibility: Kew Beach: A plastic Mobi mat system leads from the base of the pool building to the shoreline allowing mobility devices to access the sand and water. A beach wheelchair is available in summer. Balmy Beach: Accessible washrooms open daily until October.
Enjoy!
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.