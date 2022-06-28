NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

nude beaches

6 Nude Beaches In Canada Where You Can Work On Evening Out Your Tan This Summer

Remember that sunscreen, though!

Trending Staff Writer
​A woman stands in the water at Crystal Crescent Beach. Right: A woman stands on a rock at Wreck Beach.

A woman stands in the water at Crystal Crescent Beach. Right: A woman stands on a rock at Wreck Beach.

@emilyhaley9 | Instagram, @kenleyrayejaye | Instagram

It looks like warmer days are here to stay, and if you're looking for a place where you can tan areas that may not usually see the sun a lot, these nude beaches in Canada have got you covered.

Many might not know that Canada has two officially designated clothing-optional beaches, as well as beaches that are known to be "nude-friendly." While these are not officially nude beaches, they are said to be areas where nudity is tolerated.

With that in mind, here are six of Canada's official and unofficial nude beaches to hit up this summer — just remember to bring lots of sunscreen!

Hanlan's Point Beach

Location: Toronto, ON

Description: Located on the Toronto Islands, Hanlan's Point Beach is one of only two officially designated clothing-optional beaches in Canada, and the only one in Ontario.

You can easily reach the beach by taking the ferry to Hanlan's Point. The nude section of the beach is marked off by signs, so keep an eye out!

Website

Wreck Beach

Location: Vancouver, BC

Description: Wreck Beach in Vancouver's Pacific Spirit Regional Park is Canada's other official nude beach and is a popular place for sunbathers, clothed or not.

The beach was named the top clothing-optional beach in Canada by hotel accommodation site Hotels.com due to the ease of accessing the beach and its proximity to downtown Vancouver.

Website

Oka National Park

Location: Oka, QC

Description: Less than an hour from Montreal, Oka National Park is where you'll find a beach known to be a place where sunbathers can "get a tan everywhere," according to Cottage Life.

Facilities on the beach include picnic tables and barbecues where you can cook up a meal in between tanning sessions.

Website

Beaconia Beach

Location: Beaconia, MB

Description: North of Winnipeg, Beaconia Beach is a 3-kilometre beach in Manitoba's Interlake Region.

The beach is divided into clothing-mandatory and clothing-optional sections, according to the Interlake Tourism Association, and can be accessed through the nearby Patricia Beach.

Website

Crystal Crescent Beach

Location: Halifax, NS

Description: Crystal Crescent Beach is a stunning area made up of three white-sand beaches in Halifax's Sambo Creek.

While the beach is not an officially designated clothing-optional area, according to the Federation of Canadian Naturalists, it "sees many regular and visiting nudists."

Website

Paradise Beach

Location: Saskatoon, SK

Description: Paradise Beach is said to have earned the nickname "Bare A*s Beach" for the number of nude sunbathers found here.

According to Cottage Life, the beach is a spot where "local authorities tend to tolerate nudity," and can be found just south of Saskatoon.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

This article’s left-hand cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

