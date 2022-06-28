6 Nude Beaches In Canada Where You Can Work On Evening Out Your Tan This Summer
Remember that sunscreen, though!
It looks like warmer days are here to stay, and if you're looking for a place where you can tan areas that may not usually see the sun a lot, these nude beaches in Canada have got you covered.
Many might not know that Canada has two officially designated clothing-optional beaches, as well as beaches that are known to be "nude-friendly." While these are not officially nude beaches, they are said to be areas where nudity is tolerated.
With that in mind, here are six of Canada's official and unofficial nude beaches to hit up this summer — just remember to bring lots of sunscreen!
Hanlan's Point Beach
Location: Toronto, ON
Description: Located on the Toronto Islands, Hanlan's Point Beach is one of only two officially designated clothing-optional beaches in Canada, and the only one in Ontario.
You can easily reach the beach by taking the ferry to Hanlan's Point. The nude section of the beach is marked off by signs, so keep an eye out!
Wreck Beach
Location: Vancouver, BC
Description: Wreck Beach in Vancouver's Pacific Spirit Regional Park is Canada's other official nude beach and is a popular place for sunbathers, clothed or not.
The beach was named the top clothing-optional beach in Canada by hotel accommodation site Hotels.com due to the ease of accessing the beach and its proximity to downtown Vancouver.
Oka National Park
Location: Oka, QC
Description: Less than an hour from Montreal, Oka National Park is where you'll find a beach known to be a place where sunbathers can "get a tan everywhere," according to Cottage Life.
Facilities on the beach include picnic tables and barbecues where you can cook up a meal in between tanning sessions.
Beaconia Beach
Location: Beaconia, MB
Description: North of Winnipeg, Beaconia Beach is a 3-kilometre beach in Manitoba's Interlake Region.
The beach is divided into clothing-mandatory and clothing-optional sections, according to the Interlake Tourism Association, and can be accessed through the nearby Patricia Beach.
Crystal Crescent Beach
Location: Halifax, NS
Description: Crystal Crescent Beach is a stunning area made up of three white-sand beaches in Halifax's Sambo Creek.
While the beach is not an officially designated clothing-optional area, according to the Federation of Canadian Naturalists, it "sees many regular and visiting nudists."
Paradise Beach
Location: Saskatoon, SK
Description: Paradise Beach is said to have earned the nickname "Bare A*s Beach" for the number of nude sunbathers found here.
According to Cottage Life, the beach is a spot where "local authorities tend to tolerate nudity," and can be found just south of Saskatoon.
