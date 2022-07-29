6 Things You Should Never Do At A Nude Beach From Someone Who Went For The First Time
There are some big no-nos!
This Essay article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.
My first clothing-optional beach experience happened to be at Canada's largest nude beach, so to say that I jumped in the deep end would be an understatement.
Wreck Beach is actually beautiful but on top of stunning ocean views, my day was filled with some more unique sights, including a few too many sunburnt old man butts. Okay, I'll admit, it wasn't just the butts that were burnt.
There were some other surprises that also jumped out at me when I walked onto Wreck Beach, and get your mind out of the gutter because they didn't all involve phalli.
So buckle up, because here are six things you never want to do at a nude beach.
Go sunscreen free
Need I say it one more time? Burnt old man butts.
I saw people that were burnt in places where the sun doesn't typically shine. Fresh skin will crisp up quickly so make sure to lather on the SPF everywhere. I repeat, EVERYWHERE.
Stare
Nude or not, people were super respectful at the beach so don't be the person that ruins the vibe.
You can't help but catch a glimpse every now and then, but you don't want to be gawping at someone and making them uncomfortable.
Sit super close to people
Wreck Beach is the biggest nude beach in the country, so there's plenty of space to stretch out and feel comfortable. I liked the fact that I could keep my distance from other people while they were in their birthday suits and avoid any awkward encounters.
Whether you're nude or not, it's a good idea to keep some distance.
Feel pressured to go nude
There were actually a lot of people who kept their bathing suits on, including me. You don't have to strip down just because you're at a nude beach so do whatever makes you feel comfortable. No one's judging!
Forget to check if it's actually a nude beach
Canada actually only has two official nude beaches, so make sure you really do your research before showing up without any clothes on.
There are nude beaches that aren't "official" but it's accepted that clothing is optional at them. A quick Google can save a whole lot of embarrassment though.
Go empty-handed
It's helpful to bring some entertainment so you can avert your eyes away from all the nakedness.
I usually spend a beach day chatting and people-watching but thankfully this time I brought a book to stick my nose in so any awkwardness was avoided.