Canada's Largest Nude Beach Is In BC & You Should Prepare For These 6 Things Before Going
It's not your typical beach day...
This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.
Summer's almost upon us, and when the sun's out, bums are out — at least at Wreck Beach in Vancouver.
As Canada's biggest nude beach and one of only two "official" ones in the country, Wreck is known for its stunning ocean views. It's also known for certain other, less PG, views.
Whether you're going to get a tan in places where the sun doesn't normally shine, or just want to explore one of the best (in my opinion) beaches in the area, you've got to be in the know about a few things.
I went to Wreck Beach for the first time last year, and it was actually my first experience at a clothing-optional sandy shore in Canada. And let me tell you — an experience it was. I knew it was a nude beach before going, of course, but I wish I'd gotten a heads-up about exactly what to expect there.
So, for all you out there looking for a change of scenery (or one with less coverage), make sure to prepare for these six things.
Bring extra SPF
If you do decide to ditch the swimsuit, beware.
It seemed like people didn't account for how sensitive the skin in their nether regions is. I saw one too many burnt genitals, and it did not look enjoyable.
If you're not going to cover up, lather up!
It's a workout to get there
This beach is stunning, but it's a bit of a hike to get to it. You park on the UBC Campus and then have to journey down a massive set of stairs to reach the shoreline.
By the time you get to the bottom, you'll probably have a solid sweat going on.
You might be able to get away with flimsy flip-flops at other beaches, but I would opt for sneakers at Wreck.
There are a lot of naked people
You might think this is obvious, but I'm telling you – it's surprising when you're face-to-face with so many private parts. There are just not a lot of nude beaches in Canada, so I wasn't prepared for so many people to strip down.
It's not like everyone there is in their birthday suits, but it is more common than you'd expect.
It's kind of a wild vibe
Wreck Beach is pretty secluded (remember the stairs?), so it's a bit of a Wild West atmosphere. There are people just walking around selling everything — legal or not — from weed to Viagra.
I felt super safe and comfortable while there, but it's definitely not your typical beach. Let's just say there's a whole lot more being bought there than ice cream cones.
People are super friendly
Most of the time when I'm out and about in Vancouver, people aren't exactly what I'd describe as friendly. It's a lot of avoiding eye contact while waiting in lines and phone staring.
For some reason when you step onto Wreck Beach though, everything seems to change. Maybe it's the freedom of letting it all hang out (or, more likely, the weed), but people were striking up conversations with strangers left and right.
You might be thinking — "Why would I have to prepare for friendly people?"
Well, those friendly people wanting to chat you up will probably be up close and personal, wearing nothing but a smile. Just something to get used to!
Pack provisions
As I mentioned previously, there are all kinds of things being sold here. But, if shrooms from a stranger aren't your jam, then I would definitely come prepared.
Unlike other beaches in Vancouver, Wreck Beach doesn't have easy access to restaurants, food stands, or stores. Since it's a bit of a trek to get there, I like to stay a while too.
So pack snacks, drinks, and some good reading material for if you need to divert your eyes.
Here's hoping things will start to heat up soon in the city, and people can get out there and explore all that Vancouver beaches have to offer! Evidently, it's a whole lot.
Narcity does not condone the overconsumption of cannabis. If you're going to consume cannabis, please do so responsibly and only if you're of legal age.
This article's right-hand cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.