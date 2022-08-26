8 People You'll Almost Definitely See If You Visit One Of Canada's Official Nude Beaches
Look out for the au naturel sports teams!
This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.
Canada has two official nude beaches as well as a scattering of unofficial birthday-suit-friendly spots. And while most people from The Great White North might not be used to baring it all in a public place, you do see some interesting characters on the clothing-optional sandy shores here.
I live in Vancouver, so I hit up Wreck Beach (the largest nude beach in the country), and Trending Staff Writer Katherine Caspersz explored Hanlan's Point Beach in Toronto, where you can skip out on the tan lines.
We traded stories about our interesting experiences at each spot and had some takeaways about the personalities you'll probably encounter if you ever go for a visit.
Before you forego your swimsuit at a nude beach in Canada, be prepared to encounter these eight types of people.
The butt-naked older guy
Nude beaches seem to be a hot spot for older men who have no problem baring it all!
Of course, nakedness is to be expected at a nude beach, but you might be surprised simply by the quantity of male genitals that'll be around.
The au naturel sports teams
Yes, you read that right. At Hanlan's Point Beach, there were balls flying around everywhere (volleyballs and footballs, I mean) and people running after them wearing little-to-no clothing.
Really, it's impressive to think of playing sports in the nude, but you should be aware that it's something you might see.
The person with the all-over tan
When you visit a nude beach, you will undoubtedly see someone with an extremely even tan, meaning they're probably a frequent visitor.
Honestly, goals.
The fully-clothed, obviously-uncomfortable person
You'll probably also see at least one person away from all the action, fully clothed and looking a bit uncomfortable to be at a nude beach (and maybe this person is you!).
There's definitely no pressure to go nude at Canada's two clothing-optional beaches, and Hanlan's Point even has a clothing mandatory side to it.
The people selling drugs
Something about being butt-naked in public seems to make people want to go wild.
At Wreck Beach, beach-goers were walking around openly selling pot, and you'll likely see at least a few individuals smoking weed while you're there.
The nudist families
I don't know about you, but hitting up a beach in the nude together wasn't really my family's idea of a fun time.
However, there always seems to be that one family at a nude beach who all join in on the birthday suit fun together.
Hey, to each their own!
The people who didn't know they were going to a nude beach
Picture this: You pack up your beach bag for the day and head out, only to walk onto a shoreline full of exposed private parts.
These people are not hard to spot, because their face is usually bright red with embarrassment. Oops!
The person with the bad sunburn
There are always people on any beach sporting a rough-looking sunburn. Seeing that burn on a bare-butt is a whole new kind of ouch.
Don't forget that SPF, folks!