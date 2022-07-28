6 Nude Beaches In BC To Check Out This Summer & Avoid Tan Lines
The province is home to Canada's largest nude beach!
In addition to being the home of Canada's largest nude beach, B.C. has lots of clothing-optional beach choices that you can hit up this summer.
While there are actually only two officially designated nude beaches in the country, these are "nude-friendly," and known for their clothing-optional policies.
Whether it's to find out which beaches to go to this weekend, or which to avoid at all costs, here are six different beaches around the province that will let you chill in your birthday suit.
Wreck Beach
Address: Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: This internationally acclaimed 7.8 km long beach is actually Canada's largest nude beach, according to the beach's official website.
Wreck beach is very popular among Vancouverites and college students as it is located right near UBC. If you are looking for a secluded spot with not many other people around, this one might not be for you.
Three Mile Beach
Address: Penticton, BC
Why You Need To Go: Although this might not be an official naturist beach, there is a whole Facebook community for this specific beach in Penticton, B.C — which includes people that like to hang in the nude.
If you are planning on exploring the Okanagan this summer and are looking for the perfect spot to avoid tan lines, this would be a great place to go.
Barnston Island
Address: Pitt Meadows, BC
Why You Need To Go: You will actually have to take a little ferry to get to this secluded nude beach spot. The historic clothing-optional beach is located right on the far east of the island, near the Golden Ears Bridge, according to Niftynude.
Little Tribune Bay
Address: Hornby Island, BC
Why You Need To Go: This tiny island in B.C. has some stunning beaches that look like a little piece of Hawaii, but who knew some were clothing optional?
One TripAdvisor poster said this beach is for "going au natural."
Crescent Beach
Address: South Surrey, BC
Why You Need To Go: Apparently, this is an unofficial nude beach but not everyone knows it, said a TripAdvisor poster.
So, be warned!
Ram Creek Hot Springs
Address: Skookumchuck, BC
Why You Need To Go: Although this is not an actual beach, it still has all the clothing-optional vibes. The hot springs are secluded by the lush forest greenery and according to Nude Compass, it's a great place to relax in the nude.