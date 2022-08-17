Europe's Largest Nude Beach Is In Spain & Even The Restaurants Are Clothing Optional
It's one of the nudist capitals of Europe!
If North American nude beaches aren't cutting it for you anymore — or you’d rather go naked in a place where no one knows you — then Spain’s got one of the top beaches in Europe for evening out your tan.
And the best part? Even the nearby restaurants and hotels are clothing optional!
Spain's Playas de Vera, also just called Vera Playa, stretches across a kilometre of pristine waters along the southeastern coast near Cartagena, and it's one of the best places to visit if you're a nudist on holiday.
The common term for going au naturel in Europe is "naturist," so keep your eyes open for that word if you go!
Much of the Vera Playa area is naturist-friendly, with plenty of restaurants, bars and hotels near the beach where you can walk around in your birthday suit and still feel right at home.
Vera itself is known as the Spanish city of nudity, and it's in the picturesque region of Andalucía in southern Spain. You can even drive there in about an hour from nearby cities like Grenada and Seville.
Technically it's legal to be nude at all Spanish beaches, but Vera Playa takes it to another level.
The beach includes a designated resort section called the Vera Naturista where people can be in the nude at all times, according to the blog Spain Made Simple.
That means you can hit the beach, grab a drink at a patio and then go out for dinner — all in the nude. You can even walk around naked outside your room if you book at the Vera Playa Club Hotel, Spain's first naturist hotel.
Curious?
You can check out the Vera Playa beach via the webcams scattered across the area on the official website of Vera. The footage is too grainy to deliver any NSFW views, but if you're planning your ultimate clothing-free vacation, this is a good place to start.
Now hurry up and book your flights to Spain!
We recommend packing light, because who needs clothes anyway?
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.