7 Things I Learned About The Culture & Etiquette Of Canada's Nude Beaches After Visiting
Canada and nude beaches may sound like a surprising pairing to those not in the know. I mean, the notoriously brutal winters and short-lived summers don't exactly scream "Let's get naked," but it's a pairing that, it turns out, works pretty well.
In all of the Great White North there are only two official nude beaches. Still, it seems like nothing stops Canadians from stripping down at the first chance they get.
In fact, a recent Pour Moi study actually ranked Canada as one of the "top countries keenest to get their kit off at the beach," based on Google data — which says a lot about Canucks and their birthday suits.
If you're not close to one of the two official nude beaches in Canada — Wreck Beach in Vancouver or Hanlan's Point in Toronto — there's also a slew of unofficial spots in the country where you can try embracing the birthday suit for yourself.
I like to keep it above board though, and have visited Wreck Beach a few times since moving to Vancouver. Although I kept my swimsuit firmly in place during my trips there, I did learn a thing or two about what to expect at a Canadian nude beach.
Chatting to nude beach-goers who've also visited the sandy shore of Hanlan's Point, I've come to find out that there are some general guidelines to follow when it comes to Canada's nude beaches – regardless of which spot you're visiting.
Here are a few things that you should definitely know before heading out to a clothing-optional beach this summer.
Don't gawk
Although many Canadians are more than happy to bare all, nude beaches aren't exactly common in Canada, so it might be your first time seeing so many naked strangers in one place — which is bound to be shocking.
On one visit to Wreck Beach, I overheard a guy getting pretty heated after he saw a fellow beachgoer staring.
People are just out there to enjoy the beach, yes with fewer clothes, but it doesn't mean you can just openly stare. Common courtesy does not go out of the window along with people's clothes.
If you're going to a nude beach be respectful and mind your business!
Not everyone partakes
Obviously, a big aspect of nude beach-going is, well, going nude. That said, a lot of people don't join in on the nakedness.
I go to Wreck Beach because it's one of the nicest beaches in the area, and I don't feel out of place in my swimsuit. In fact, looking out into the crowd you'll see lots of covered butts alongside the bare ones.
If you're planning a visit but aren't sure if you want to fully commit, don't worry. I didn't feel the least bit weird keeping myself covered up.
It's a bit of a wild atmosphere
The freedom that comes with being naked seems to bleed into other parts of the beach experience, and Wreck Beach is definitely one of the most rowdy beaches I have ever been to.
You'll see people walking around chatting with strangers, partying, dancing, and just letting loose.
Let's just say it's not somewhere I'd visit with my parents, for many reasons — including the many naked people.
People love a nude beach
Even before I found out that Canadians were among the most eager to head to a nude beach, I knew it was a much-loved activity.
The first time I went, I was surprised by just how many people were taking part in the nudity, enthusiastically stripping off their clothes as soon as the sand hit their toes.
Just from the environment, it was easy to tell that people were loving it.
Even the fact that there are a ton of unofficial nude beaches around the country goes to show how much Canadians dig a skinny dip.
Not everyone will give you space
As I said, many people are pretty comfortable showing it all at a nude beach.
The beach I went to is usually pretty packed on a nice day, so I had people setting up shop for the day right beside my towel (and I do mean right beside). When it's a completely naked person bending over to apply sunscreen in hard-to-reach areas, things can get a little uncomfortable!
Also, people there can be super friendly, so having someone come up and make small talk with you while their nether regions are exposed is to be expected. One guy who was selling bracelets came up to my group with nothing but a fanny pack covering his unmentionables. And let's just say that fanny pack was a smidge too close for comfort.
Alas, you should know what you're getting into when you head to a nude beach!
SPF doesn't seem to be a priority, but it should be
Considering a lot of people going to these beaches have literally nothing covering them up, you would think that they would be extra vigilant about slathering on sunscreen.
Unfortunately, that is often not the case for many people at the beach. How would I know, you ask? It's hard to miss.
I have seen countless burnt butts making their way up and down the shoreline, baking under the hot summer sun. You can guess what other parts also suffered from similar sun exposure.
If you are letting the sun hit where it doesn't normally shine, then make sure to be applying, re-applying, and re-applying after that. Nobody wants to see another burn down there, and you probably don't want to know what that feels like.
Family nude beach outings are a thing
I have seen multiple families out at the beach together, forgoing the swimming attire. We're talking about mature children with their parents.
Going with my family to a nude beach is not my idea of a fun day, but I appreciated that these guys are clearly just super comfortable in their own bodies, and didn't appear to care.
All of that said, if there's just one thing you've got to know before going to a nude beach, it's not to judge. It's really a place where people can just do their own thing and, hopefully, do so without being self-conscious.
So go ahead and give it a try, nude or not, and just let others do as they may!
