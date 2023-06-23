A Canadian Nude Beach Ranked Among The 'World's Best' For Tanning In Your Birthday Suit
Go Canada! 🇨🇦
Nude beaches in Canada aren't exactly common, but with only two official ones in the country, we still managed to rank among the best in the world.
Facing fierce competition in Greece, Italy, Brazil and other countries that embrace the birthday suit, one nude beach in Canada ended up near the top of the list.
It actually came in 18th place on the ranking, but that's still not bad considering the only nude beaches in Canada are Wreck Beach in Vancouver and Hanlan's Point in Toronto. There are other non-official nude beaches in Canada, but if you want to go nude by the books, stay on one of those two sandy shores (or in your own backyard).
Sign at Hanlan's Point Beach.Katherine Caspersz | Narcity
Torontonians can celebrate, because they beat Vancouver when it came to who has the better nude beach! Hanlan's Point was the one that made it on the ranking, landing smack dab in between Spain's Playa de Ses Illetes and Poland's Rowy Beach.
The swimwear brand Pour Moi created the ranking by analyzing beach review data from "hundreds" of spots around the world that let beachgoers go nude. The brand then created "an index score out of 100 that is based on average review scores and the number of reviews the beach has received."
Pour Moi called Canada's appearance on the list "a surprise," thanks to its "reputation for fierce winters." Indeed Canada has some fierce winters, but we also have a fierce love for a good nude beach, apparently.
Seriously, the company's study also found that Canadians are among the most eager in the world to go to a nude beach. Canada came in at fifth place on their ranking of the "top countries keenest to get their kit off at the beach," based on Google Search data. Go Canada!
If you're looking to swap the swimsuit for, well, nothing, then hop on the ferry or water taxi from downtown Toronto and head to the Toronto Islands.
Hanlan's Point Beach is on the islands and has a designated clothing-optional area.
The beach can get busy, so if you're going this summer, be prepared to see a whole lot of people and their butts.
Aside from the view, this beach also has a pretty nice shoreline that you'll want to see this summer.
Plus, it's a Blue Flag beach, which means it meets certain strict water quality and safety criteria, so you can dive in knowing it's clean — which is extra comforting considering people are skinny-dipping here.
If you're up for some fun in the sun, you can buy ferry tickets online to get to Hanlan's Point Beach. Just make sure to lather up the SPF, because no one wants burnt nether regions.