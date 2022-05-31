NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

You Haven't Experienced Summer In Toronto Unless You've Done At Least 8 Of These 14 Things

How many can you check off the list? ☀️

Toronto Senior Staff Writer
Woman sitting on a blue chair by the water. Right: Woman eating a rainbow sandwich.

@joselene7 | Instagram, @ayenomz | Instagram

There are so many fun things to do in Toronto during the summer, and these iconic experiences are not to be missed out on. From rooftop patios to beloved ice cream spots, see how many of these activities you can check off the list.

Plus, you might be able to add some new ideas to this summer's bucket list. If you're looking for more inspo on things to do this summer, check out this list of destinations that local influencers love to visit during the sunny season.

Visit Canada's Wonderland

Price: $44.99 + per ticket

Address: 1 Canada's Wonderland Dr., Vaughan, ON

Why You Need To Go: Rollercoasters, funnel cake, and all sorts of thrills await at this iconic amusement park, and it just isn't summer without taking a trip out here.

Website

Sip drinks at The Porch

Price: 💸

Address: 250 Adelaide St. W., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: Boasting 360-degree views of the city, this rooftop patio is an idyllic place to soak up some summer sun while you sip a margarita tower.

Website

Catch a sunset at Polson Pier

Price: Free

Address: 11 Polson St., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: Polson Pier is a popular spot to see a sunset, and it makes for a peaceful warm-weather outing.

Visit the Toronto Islands

Price: $8.70 ferry fee per adult

Address: 9 Queens Quay W., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: What better way to spend a summer day than by drifting across the water to an island? From swimming to bike riding, there is so much to do on the Toronto Islands.

Website

Go to a Blue Jays game

Price: $14 + per ticket

Address: 1 Blue Jays Way, Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: Batter up! Cheering on the Jays is a bucket list summer activity in Toronto. Don't miss out on the hotdogs!

Website

Spend a day at the CNE

Price: $20 + per pass

When: August 19 to September 5, 2022

Address: 210 Princes Blvd., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: This beloved fair is finally reopening in Toronto this summer for the first time since COVID hit, and you can expect to enjoy over-the-top food, entertainment, and more.

Website

Relax at Sugar Beach

Price: Free

Address: Sugar Beach, Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: Dotted with pink umbrellas, this sandy park is an Insta-worthy spot to enjoy the sun by the water.

Website

Get a cone from Tom's Dairy Freeze

Price: 💸

Address: 630 The Queensway, Etobicoke, ON

Why You Need To Go: Nothing says "summer" like a cone from Tom's Dairy Freeze, and each season, crowds line up to grab one of the iconic soft-serve treats from this spot.

Website

Wander around the Distillery District

Price: Free

Address: Distillery District, Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: Celebrate the warm weather by strolling along the cobblestone streets of the Distillery District. The historic area is a picturesque place to window-shop and grab a refreshing drink on a patio.

Website

See the Air Show

Price: To be announced

When: September 3 to 5, 2022

Address: Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: The Canadian International Airshow has been a tradition for decades, and you can see planes performing incredible acts in the sky.

Website

Sip a drink at Lavelle

Price: 💸 💸 💸

Address: 627 King St. W., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: This swanky rooftop patio is a summer hotspot complete with city views, boozy drinks, and a pool.

Website

Picnic at Trinity Bellwoods Park

Price: Free

Address: 790 Queen St. W., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: Grab a blanket and some food and relax under the shade of a tree at this popular park.

Website

Pedestrian Sundays at Kensington Market

Price: Free

When: Until October 30, 2022

Address: Kensington Market, Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: On the last Sunday of every month, you can wander around Kensington Market and enjoy car-free roads.

Website

Visit the Toronto Zoo

Price: $27.99 per adult

Address: 2000 Meadowvale Rd., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: The Zoo always makes for an adorable outing, and you can visit so many animals, from lions to gorillas.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

