You Haven't Experienced Summer In Toronto Unless You've Done At Least 8 Of These 14 Things
How many can you check off the list? ☀️
There are so many fun things to do in Toronto during the summer, and these iconic experiences are not to be missed out on. From rooftop patios to beloved ice cream spots, see how many of these activities you can check off the list.
Plus, you might be able to add some new ideas to this summer's bucket list. If you're looking for more inspo on things to do this summer, check out this list of destinations that local influencers love to visit during the sunny season.
Visit Canada's Wonderland
Price: $44.99 + per ticket
Address: 1 Canada's Wonderland Dr., Vaughan, ON
Why You Need To Go: Rollercoasters, funnel cake, and all sorts of thrills await at this iconic amusement park, and it just isn't summer without taking a trip out here.
Sip drinks at The Porch
Price: 💸
Address: 250 Adelaide St. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Boasting 360-degree views of the city, this rooftop patio is an idyllic place to soak up some summer sun while you sip a margarita tower.
Catch a sunset at Polson Pier
Price: Free
Address: 11 Polson St., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Polson Pier is a popular spot to see a sunset, and it makes for a peaceful warm-weather outing.
Visit the Toronto Islands
Price: $8.70 ferry fee per adult
Address: 9 Queens Quay W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: What better way to spend a summer day than by drifting across the water to an island? From swimming to bike riding, there is so much to do on the Toronto Islands.
Go to a Blue Jays game
Price: $14 + per ticket
Address: 1 Blue Jays Way, Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Batter up! Cheering on the Jays is a bucket list summer activity in Toronto. Don't miss out on the hotdogs!
Spend a day at the CNE
Price: $20 + per pass
When: August 19 to September 5, 2022
Address: 210 Princes Blvd., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: This beloved fair is finally reopening in Toronto this summer for the first time since COVID hit, and you can expect to enjoy over-the-top food, entertainment, and more.
Relax at Sugar Beach
Price: Free
Address: Sugar Beach, Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Dotted with pink umbrellas, this sandy park is an Insta-worthy spot to enjoy the sun by the water.
Get a cone from Tom's Dairy Freeze
Price: 💸
Address: 630 The Queensway, Etobicoke, ON
Why You Need To Go: Nothing says "summer" like a cone from Tom's Dairy Freeze, and each season, crowds line up to grab one of the iconic soft-serve treats from this spot.
Wander around the Distillery District
Price: Free
Address: Distillery District, Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Celebrate the warm weather by strolling along the cobblestone streets of the Distillery District. The historic area is a picturesque place to window-shop and grab a refreshing drink on a patio.
See the Air Show
Price: To be announced
When: September 3 to 5, 2022
Address: Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: The Canadian International Airshow has been a tradition for decades, and you can see planes performing incredible acts in the sky.
Sip a drink at Lavelle
Price: 💸 💸 💸
Address: 627 King St. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: This swanky rooftop patio is a summer hotspot complete with city views, boozy drinks, and a pool.
Picnic at Trinity Bellwoods Park
Price: Free
Address: 790 Queen St. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Grab a blanket and some food and relax under the shade of a tree at this popular park.
Pedestrian Sundays at Kensington Market
Price: Free
When: Until October 30, 2022
Address: Kensington Market, Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: On the last Sunday of every month, you can wander around Kensington Market and enjoy car-free roads.
Visit the Toronto Zoo
Price: $27.99 per adult
Address: 2000 Meadowvale Rd., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: The Zoo always makes for an adorable outing, and you can visit so many animals, from lions to gorillas.
