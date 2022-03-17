Tom's Dairy Freeze Is Reopening Near Toronto This Week & No, This Is Not A Drill
Who's ready for soft-serve? 🍦
Ice cream lovers rejoice! One of the GTA's most iconic ice cream venues has just announced that it is reopening for the season, and if you're already getting hungry, you're not alone.
Tom's Dairy Freeze, an old-school ice cream joint in Etobicoke, is officially welcoming customers back on March 18, 2022, so you can finally get your hands on all your favourite treats again. The shop offered delivery and takeout over the winter months, but you'll soon be able to visit the walk-up window and order your cone in person.
The venue has been in business since 1969 and is known for its authentic soft-serve cones, sundaes, banana splits, and milkshakes.
You can get unique and Instagrammable dipped-cones in flavours like butterscotch, peanut butter, and blue raspberry, or you can try one of the popular rainbow-swirled cones. Other menu items include ice cream sandwiches, dipped yogurt, and slushies.
If you want to enjoy your ice cream at home, the shop also offers tubs of soft-serve to-go, and you can even get them delivered. Flavours include classics like vanilla and chocolate and even layered options like Oreo and Skor.
As of March 18, Tom's Dairy Freeze will be open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., so you can get your ice cream fill whenever the craving hits.
It may not be summer yet, but it's never too early for ice cream! If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend, this makes for a delicious outing that's not far from the city.
Tom's Dairy Freeze
Price: 💸
Cuisine: Ice cream
Address: 630 The Queensway, Etobicoke, ON
Why You Need To Go: This iconic ice cream spot is reopening for the season, so get ready for all your favourite frozen treats.