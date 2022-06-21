Canada's Wonderland Is Getting A Huge New Restaurant & It'll Transport You To A Ski Lodge
It's opening this summer!
There's going to be a huge restaurant opening up at Canada's Wonderland sometime this summer, and it will almost feel like you're dining up in cottage country.
While no opening date has been announced yet, the Lazy Bear Lodge: Wood Fired Grille is going to be a two-level restaurant that parkgoers can find on the hill overlooking Frontier Canada.
So, what will be on the menu?
According to the amusement park, it'll be totally Canadian-inspired with locally sourced ingredients, and diners can expect to feast on tons of dishes that come fresh off the grill (or off one of their two in-house meat smokers).
There will be spice-rubbed smoked beef brisket, smoked barbecue chicken, and some loaded Ontario potatoes, and they will also have a catch of the day.
The new restaurant will also have a bar that will have a slew of Canadian drinks, which, of course, will include Caesars. The full menu hasn't been announced yet but we have our fingers crossed that there will be some new funnel cakes flavours.
"This is a special project for Canada's Wonderland for a few reasons," Peter Switzer, the director of maintenance and construction said in the park's blog post.
"One, it's the largest capital investment we've ever made in a dining facility and two, its location is right in the middle of the park. That's presented us with a unique challenge: finding ways to continue construction and get equipment and materials to the site while the park is in operation."
The lodge is going to be gigantic and packed with plenty of seating. With its two floors, deck, and outdoor patio (complete with a fire pit), up to 500 people can come to grab a bite at the same time.
To really play into the ski chalet vibes that this lodge is serving, the restaurant is set to have a 16-foot-tall fireplace as well as two more fireplaces that line the upper deck to make diners toasty at the back of the restaurant.
When it opens, look out for the bear statues throughout the restaurant — there are 15 of them.
Lazy Bear Lodge
Price: TBD
Cuisine: Canadian
Address: Canada's Wonderland, 1 Canada's Wonderland Dr., Vaughan, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can get some BBQ eats in-between roller coaster rides at the Lazy Bear Lodge when it opens later this summer.