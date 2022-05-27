Splash Works At Canada's Wonderland Is Opening This Weekend & Here's What You Need To Know
Get ready to dive in!
It's time to throw on your swimsuit and take the plunge at Splash Works at Canada's Wonderland this year.
As of Saturday, May 28, Wonderland's massive water park will be back up and running for all of that poolside fun that you might have just been missing during the cold winter months.
There's a bit of everything at Splash Works, whether you're looking for a relaxing day in the sun floating along the lazy river to something a little more adrenaline-inducing like cliff jumping at the Mountain Bay Cliffs.
"With the hot weather we’ve been having I think guests are looking forward to the return of water attractions!" Grace Peacock, the director of communications for Canada's Wonderland, told Narcity.
There are 17 waterslides that parkgoers can slip down, like the 60-foot-tall Muskoka Plunge with its 360-degree loops or the Super Soaker where you can hop into a raft with a couple of friends. Outside of the waterslides, there is also a wave pool and some splash stations for kids to run through.
You no longer have to plan your visit ahead, as this year Canada's Wonderland scrapped its reservation requirements so you can be totally spontaneous. Another thing to note is that masks are completely optional to wear, and proof of vaccination is no longer required upon entry.
The park is also completely cashless, so there is no need to bring bills with you (but if you do come to the park with cash on hand, there are some kiosks where you can convert your money to a prepaid card).
If you're buying a ticket to visit the amusement park, entry to Splash Works is already included so you can double your fun and rip down some rollercoasters and waterslides this summer.
Splash Works
Price: Various
When: Open as of Saturday, May 28, 2022, at 11 a.m.
Address: 1 Canada's Wonderland Dr., Vaughan, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can float down the lazy river or go cliff diving, there's something for when you either want to relax or get your heart racing.