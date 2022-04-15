Canada's Wonderland Is Opening Soon & Here's What You Need To Know About This Season
Opening day is April 30!🎢
Buckle up, rollercoaster lovers: Canada's Wonderland is opening up in just a couple of weeks, and there are some major changes coming to the park this year!
The amusement park will be up and running for the general public on Saturday, April 30, and right when it opens there are some rules that they want Wonderland guests to know.
Planning your trip ahead of time is now a thing of the past because Canada's Wonderland is no longer asking guests to book their visit in advance.
Proof of vaccination will also no longer be required when you're coming into the park, and masks will be completely optional for parkgoers. But, if you're feeling any COVID-19 symptoms, Wonderland urges you to come back at another time.
As soon as you get to the park, Canada's Wonderland said you might want to have someone in your group download their mobile app. If you have it downloaded with location services on, you can keep track of how long the line is at Behemoth (and all the other rides), and also get any other real-time park updates.
Canada's Wonderland will also have tons of events to check out this season, including some new ones too. If you travel for the sake of eating food from around the world, Wonderland is going to have three food festivals throughout the month of August that will give you a taste of the Caribbean, Ireland, and Portugal.
And, if you live for fireworks on long summer nights, they are coming back with a bang this year at Canada's Wonderland during each long weekend.
While the rollercoasters and carousels will be up and running in April, waterpark lovers can take the plunge at Splash Works a month later on May 28.
Canada's Wonderland
Price: Various
When: Opening day is April 30 for the amusement park, and May 28 for Splash Works
Address: 1 Canada's Wonderland Dr., Vaughan, ON
Why You Need To Go: If you love that heart falling out of your chest feeling as you rip down an amusement park ride, then you may want to add Canada's Wonderland to your summer to-do list. Plus, there are tons of events to check out that will bring some fun for all ages.