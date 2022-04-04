Canada’s Wonderland Is Opening This Month & Here’s What’s New This Year
Who's ready to rip down Leviathan? 🎢
Calling all thrill-seekers: Canada's Wonderland is opening later this month, and there are some new things hitting the park this season!
Wonderland will open up its doors to the public on April 30, and when it does, there will be a slew of festivals and events that parkgoers can hit up this year.
Foodies might want to mark their calendars for the three brand new food festivals that are making their debut and it will be like taking a trip to Portugal, Ireland and the Caribbean (without the hefty price tag of a plane ticket).
From August 13 to 14, Taste of Portugal will serve up traditional foods from the country, like their iconic custard tarts that travellers tend to seek out at the Pastéis de Bélem in Lisbon.
Then, from August 20 to 21, parkgoers can enjoy Taste of Ireland, where guests can order Guinness BBQ Pork Ribs, Irish Shephard's pie, and even Chocolate Guinness Cake as they listen to some lively Celtic music and watch dancers sweep across the park.
At the end of the month, on August 27 and 28, Taste of the Caribbean will send parkgoers to the tropics, where they can eat flavourful jerk chicken and rum cake while they sip on fruity, summery drinks.
And that's not all that will make a bang at Canada's Wonderland this year; fireworks are also making a comeback during long weekends at the park.
Here are all of the events that Wonderland parkgoers can look forward to in 2022:
- Fireworks - May 22, July 1, July 31 and September 4
- Splash Works Opening - May 28
- Brew & BBQ - June 24 to 26
- Celebration Canada - July 1 to 17
- KidZfest - July 23 to August 7
- Taste of Portugal - August 13 to 14
- Taste of Ireland - August 20 to 21
- Taste of the Caribbean - August 27 to 28
- Oktoberfest - September 10 to 11 and 17 to 18
- Camp Spooky - weekends starting September 24 to October 30
Canada's Wonderland
Price: Various
When: April 30, with Season Passholder Preview on April 24
Address: 1 Canada's Wonderland Dr., Vaughan, ON
Why You Need To Go: If you love rollercoasters and feasting on funnel cakes, then hit up Canada's Wonderland this summer for some fun in the sun.