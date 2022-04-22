Canada's Wonderland Shared 8 Tips For Your Next Trip & How You Could Avoid Long Lines
Don't rule out going to the park when it's a crappy day out.
There are tons of things to do and check out at Canada's Wonderland, but it can be a bummer if you're spending most of your time at the park getting held up in a line.
As of April 30, the park will be back open for business to the general public, so why not get some inside tips on how to hit up the most rides before you come on down?
Here are eight tips and tricks Canada's Wonderland shared that will help you make the most out of your next visit.
Consider flying solo to bypass those long AF lines
Canada's Wonderland has a single rider line for some of their coasters if you don't care about splitting up from your crew and riding solo.
The director of communications for Canada's Wonderland, Grace Peacock, told Narcity the lines for the solo passenger lanes are "often much shorter" than their regular lineups.
Or make your way for the Fast Lane
If ripping down a coaster alone doesn't appeal to you, Wonderland recommends considering shelling out the extra cash for one of their Fast Lane wristbands.
Wave goodbye to everyone waiting in the regular line as you make your way through the Fast Lane to fly down the Yukon Striker for the fifth time that day.
A word to the wise though: they only sell a limited number of these passes so you may want to consider copping them in advance.
One strategy to hit all of the big coasters: start at the back
Canada's Wonderland is well-known for its massive, heart-dropping, scream-inducing rollercoasters like Leviathan, Behemoth, and the Yukon Striker, but sometimes the lines can be out of this world.
One way to hit all of the major coasters is heading to the back of the park first and then working your way closer to the entrance, Peacock shared.
"Many guests start at the closest rides but the ones further away are often less busy."
Per Wonderland's blog, you could use their mobile app to plan out a full-on ride plan. Since the app shows the wait times for each of the rides it could help you strategize which one to go to next based on how long the line is.
Don't let the rain bog you down
Hate major crowds and don't mind getting wet from the rain? Consider going to the park when it's drizzling out.
"This has been a key strategy for guests for generations," Peacock said.
"Even when I was a kid, my parents would only take us if the weather looked questionable because they knew the park would be less busy."
Save some time and buy your ticket online
Grab your tickets on their website before making your way to Wonderland's entrance to forgo going to the tickets kiosk at the park. Canada's Wonderland shared that you could also save a few bucks when you buy them online since these tickets typically come with discounts.
If you're someone who just can't get enough of that adrenaline high after getting off of a coaster, you might want to consider buying a season pass or gold pass.
"I always recommend this for parents with young children as well, who perhaps aren't able to stay a whole day. A season pass gives you freedom to come back again, even for a few hours, whenever you want," Peacock said.
First-timers might want to do their research beforehand
Going somewhere for the very first time can be overwhelming, especially when there is tons to check out.
Peacock recommends downloading the park's map in advance and planning out your route before coming down, so you can check off all of your boxes before heading out.
"Check our events page to see if there's something that interests you and plan to attend during those dates. If there's a show you want to see, note the performance times so you can be in the right place at the right time," Peacock said.
Bring your towel and swimsuit
You never know when the mood can strike and you want to take a plunge in some cool water on a hot summer day.
Splash Works won't be opening up right at the same time the rest of the park opens though, and will actually be ready for guests to visit starting May 28.
The park's cashless but you can still swap your bills
Canada's Wonderland will no longer be accepting cash anywhere at the park, but that doesn't mean you're totally out of luck if you do.
"However, you can still bring cash – we have many kiosks around the park where guests can convert their cash onto a prepaid card for free," Peacock said.