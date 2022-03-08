Canada's Wonderland Revealed What Wonder Mountain Looks Like Inside & It's Creepy (VIDEOS)
They showed what it looks like when nobody's there.
Strap yourselves in because Canada's Wonderland is gearing up for visitors again, and they're giving us a sneak peek into what we've been missing since it's been closed.
In a two-part series of TikTok videos, Canada's Wonderland revealed what Wonder Mountain looks like inside when nobody's there, and it looks positively creepy.
"Built more than 40 years ago Wonder Mountain today houses roller coaster tracks, our waterfall pumps and chiller, industrial-sized storage areas and a lot of reinforced steel caging," they explained in part one of the TikTok sneak peek.
@canadaswonderland
Inside Wonder Mountain: Part 1 🎥 #sneakpeek #explore #canadaswonderland #filmtok #discover #Canada #mountain #mystery #rollercoaster
In the video, they grabbed a flashlight and took viewers on a journey to the lowest point of the mountain.
"These themed areas can quickly turn a little creepy when you're walking around with just a flashlight."
The mountain is also known for being a hub for mythical creatures that call it home, one of which is an infamous guardian dragon that lurks in the depths of the mountain.
"Wonder Mountain's footprint takes up two and a half acres the center of the park down here it's easy to let your surroundings get the best of your imagination, and you never know when you'll run into a friend."
In part two, they explored an area where another attraction of the park, Thunder Run, winds through the mountain.
@canadaswonderland
Inside Wonder Mountain: Part 2🎥 #sneakpeek #explor #canada #bts #filmtok #canadaswonderland #rollercoaster #behindthescenes #contest #cool
The coaster used to go under another name, Blauer Enzian, which Wonderland said used to exist elsewhere in the park. But, Thunder Run was integrated into Wonder Mountain in 1986.
If you want to catch a glimpse of what lurks beneath the mountain on your next roller coaster ride, Canada's Wonderland will be opening back up to visitors on April 30 this spring.
Wonderland is also looking to hire for the upcoming season, too.