Canada's Wonderland Has So Many Special Events In 2023 & Here Are 7 You Won't Want To Miss
Food, music, fireworks, festivals and more!
If you'll be heading to Canada's largest amusement park this year, you'll want to plan your visit to make sure you don't miss out on a number of exciting shows and events coming to the park.
Canada's Wonderland is hosting tons of festivals and special events in 2023, with food, music, fireworks and more for visitors to enjoy.
From festivals that will transport you to South America to nightly events that will transform the park, there's so much to see and do at Canada's Wonderland that you won't want to miss out on.
Canada's Wonderland Wish Trees
Price: $5+ per person
When: Until August 4, 2023
Address: 1 Canada's Wonderland Dr., Vaughan, ON
Why You Need To Go: Canada's Wonderland's Wish Tree Fundraiser is back this year and by contributing to the cause, you could win lifetime passes to the park.
The fundraiser is being held in support of the Hospital for Sick Children in Toronto. Until August 4, 2023, visitors to the park will be able to purchase ribbons that they can write a wish on and tie to one of three Wish Trees on Wonderland's International Street.
Each ribbon purchased also serves as an entry into a draw where you can win one of several prizes, including free admission to the park and travel prizes.
This year, and for the first time ever, the park is offering a Grand Prize of four Gold Passes for life, which gets you unlimited daytime visits to the park in summer and fall, as well as unlimited visits to Halloween Haunt and Winterfest.
Ribbons are $5 each and are available for purchase at the park or online.
Accessibility: See park's accessibility services.
Canada's Wonderland Fireworks
Price: Included with admission, $49.99+ per adult
When: August 6 & September 3, 2023
Address: 1 Canada's Wonderland Dr., Vaughan, ON
Why You Need To Go: On summer long weekends at the park, you can end your visit at Canada's Wonderland with a huge fireworks display.
On select dates until September 3, the park will present a fireworks display when it closes, at 10 p.m. According to the park, each fireworks show has a unique, custom design set to an original soundtrack that you won’t find anywhere else in Toronto.
During the 15-minute show, guests will be able to witness more than 6,000 colourful explosions reaching heights of over 800 feet for what's sure to be a spectacular show.
The next fireworks shows will take place over the Civic Holiday long weekend on August 6, and over the Labour Day long weekend on September 3, 2023.
Accessibility: See park's accessibility services.
'Taste of' series
Price: $33.89+ per person
When: August 12 to 13, 19 to 20 & 26 to 27, 2023
Address: Medieval Faire, 1 Canada's Wonderland Dr., Vaughan, ON
Why You Need To Go: In August, Canada's Wonderland will be hosting a series of food festivals where you can try dishes from around the world.
Starting off the festival is Taste of Portugal, which will return to the park from August 12 to 13. Here, guests will be able to try traditional Portuguese foods including including roast chicken and Portuguese custard tarts.
From August 19 to 20, and new for this year, visitors to the park will be able to try fresh Latin American flavours at Taste of Brazil.
Visitors will be able to enjoy grilled meats and chimichurri, bolinho de bacalhau (salt cod fritters), crispy pastel de carne (meat-filled pastries) and feijoada (Brazilian black bean stew). Between bites, they'll also be able to take in the colours and music of traditional Brazilian performers.
Finally, Taste of the Caribbean will close out the food festivals from August 26 to 27, where guests can enjoy "island flavours" like jerk chicken, rum cake and coconut desserts, as well as dance to steel drum music.
The food festivals will take place at the park's Medieval Faire from noon to 9 p.m. Guests can purchase a taste card for the festivals online, which start at $33.89 for four tastings.
Accessibility: See park's accessibility services.
Woofjocks Canine All Stars
Price: Included with park admission
When: August 2 to September 4, 2023
Address: International Showplace, 1 Canada's Wonderland Dr., Vaughan, ON
Why You Need To Go: Did you know you can see canine superstars perform at Canada's Wonderland?
From August 2 to September 4, visitors will be able to see Woofjocks Canine All Stars, which is said to be "one of the best Toronto-area dog shows you'll ever see."
The show features travelling pups who will astound and amaze guests with their feats of athleticism, with elements of canine agility, obedience and tricks.
The show will take place daily at Wonderland's International Showplace, and is included with your park admission.
Oktoberfest
Price: Included with park admission
When: Sept. 8 to 10 & 15 to 17, 2023
Address: 1 Canada's Wonderland Dr., Vaughan, ON
Why You Need To Go: One of the park's most popular festivals is returning this September. Oktoberfest will take place over two weekends, offering authentic German-themed food like sausage and schnitzel, Bavarian pretzels and, of course, beer.
There will also be street performers and traditional festival bands bringing the sounds of Germany to the park.
Oktoberfest will run from September 8 to 10 and 15 to 17, and is included with park admission.
Accessibility: See park's accessibility services.
Halloween Haunt
Price: TBA
When: Select nights from September 22 to October 27, 2023
Address: 1 Canada's Wonderland Dr., Vaughan, ON
Why You Need To Go: Halloween Haunt at Canada's Wonderland will be returning this year on select nights from September 22 to October 27.
The event will turn the amusement park into a "scream park" with terrifying Halloween attractions. This includes eight horror mazes, scare zones where guests can get spooked, night rides and live entertainment, including a Day of The Dead festival.
This year, guests will be able to explore four new haunted mazes including "Dark Ride," a maze in which visitors will journey through an abandoned carnival attraction and face the horrors lurking there.
There will also be wicked food and drinks and more creepy offerings at the event. If you want to get closer to the action, the park is currently hiring monsters and performers and other roles for this year's Haunt.
Accessibility: See park's accessibility services.
WinterFest
Price: TBA
When: Select dates from November 17, 2023, to January 7, 2024
Address: 1 Canada's Wonderland Dr., Vaughan, ON
Why You Need To Go: This winter, Canada's Wonderland will transform into a world of holiday magic.
On select nights from November 17, 2023, to January 7, 2024, the park will become an immersive winter wonderland with ice skating, live shows and holiday entertainment, rides, and beautiful views of millions of lights and hundreds of Christmas trees throughout the grounds.
Visitors will be able to enjoy festive foods, themed areas and many dazzling photo ops in what's sure to be a magical wintry event.
Accessibility: See park's accessibility services.
