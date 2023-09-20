Canada's Wonderland Halloween Haunt Menu Is Extra Spooky This Year & Here's What's New (PHOTOS)
Blood bags are back! 🩸.
The year's spookiest season is around the corner and you know what that means: it's time to enjoy the weirdest and creepiest treats at Canada's Wonderland.
During Halloween Haunt season at Wonderland, you can expect to get frightened all around the park from September 22 to October 29. Visitors who dare can enjoy a night filled with haunted walks, spooky rides and worrisome-looking foods.
Want to drink a bag of blood like a vampire or eat toxic mac and cheese? Canada's Wonderland has got it all figured out.
Burnt Ends Monster SandwichCanada's Wonderland
This year's Halloween Haunt food and drink menu is filled with new food items you wouldn't consume on a regular old day, but the month of October is obviously the exception to the rule.
It's a time when eating unlimited Halloween candy and morbid-looking foods is acceptable, especially when they're outrageously coloured.
Drinks at Canada's Wonderland.Canada's Wonderland
At Canada's Wonderland's Halloween Haunt, you can expect to say a toast over drinks like Toxic Waste, made with lemonade and melon liqueur, Red Rum! Red Rum! Runner, which is rum, banana liqueur, blueberry syrup, grenadine and lime juice and Vampire Attic, a vodka, blue curacao syrup, lime juice, grenadine, and Minute Maid lemonade.
Blood Bag.Canada's Wonderland
Additionally, to keep up with the spooky vibes, they are bringing back their fan-favourite "Blood Bags," where you can drink a cocktail or mocktail out of it while keeping up with the Halloween spirits.
Feeling hungry? This year's menu includes new food items like the Burny Ends Monster Sandwich, which is brisket tossed in a tangy barbecue sauce, topped with crispy onions and served on a green monster bun.
Visitors can also enjoy the new Spiced Vampire Pork Chop, which looks extra bloody red thanks to the seasoning. The menu also includes a Roasted Vegetable Fall Salad and Mexican Street Corn Flatbread.
The park also brought back its Spooky Corn Dog, along with other savoury meals.
Mac and Cheese.Canada's Wonderland
One of the most interesting-looking meals is the Toxic Mac n' Cheese, but regardless of its name, it's safe to eat.
The pasta is super green and gooey looking, which will definitely have your kids running toward it.
Canada's Wonderland Halloween treats.Canada's Wonderland
The funky foods don't stop there because there is always room for dessert. So this year, you can expect to spot the Ghoster Coaster Funnel Cake, Poison Apple Deep Fried Butter Tart, Halloween cupcakes, ghastly cake pops and so much more!
So dress up in your scariest costume and enjoy a fright-filled night.
Happy Halloween, Canada!