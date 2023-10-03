I Went To Canada's Wonderland Halloween Haunt As An Adult & It Scared The Bejesus Out Of Me
Here's a first look 👀🎃.
Canada's Wonderland Halloween Haunt is back for the spooky season and it's filled with boo-tiful costumes, screams and terrifying-looking food and drinks.
As the season changes and summer turns into fall, spooky festivities begin to creep in, and every year, Canada's Wonderland hosts one of the most significant Halloween events in the country.
From frightening mazes to scare zones, monsters and rollercoasters after dark, you can expect to scream once, twice or for three hours straight, as I did.
If you love Halloweentown or anything spooky-related, this amusement park is definitely for you, no matter your age.
The Halloween Haunt at Canada's Wonderland opened on September 22, 2023, and is set to end on October 29, 2023. It runs from 7:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m.
I'm a 29-year-old adult who gets scared easily and before heading to the park, I didn't think much of it, but I'd be lying if I told you I didn't have nightmares when I went to bed that night.
Here's how my experience went and what to expect at Canada's Wonderland's Halloween Haunt this year.
Live Scare Zones
Canada's Wonderland entrance.
Once you walk into the park, you're immediately thrown into the deep end, where a bunch of people are fully immersed in their monster characters as they begin to creep up on you and create a freaky environment.
It was daylight when I walked into Canada's Wonderland and saw the monsters everywhere, but I still managed to scream my heart out.
The costumes are honestly amazing and the commitment the actors had to their characters was truly mesmerizing. For 5 hours a night, these monsters fully embrace Halloween to make your experience memorable.
It felt like there were hundreds of spooky people wandering around and the park was filled with scare zones. However, there were also quiet areas, which, as you might expect by now, I ran to often to give my voice and body a break.
You can still expect to see Halloween-themed entertainment in the quiet zones like a fire show, a man who put needles through his nose and a lot more jaw-dropping and horrific events.
Mazes
Dark Ride Halloween Haunt. Right: A monster at Canada's Wonderland.
This year, Canada's Wonderland introduced three new mazes to the girls and ghouls of the scare park. The Dark Ride, the Necropolis and Trick or Treat Street mazes each had a seriously long line outside, but the wait was worth it.
I checked out the Dark Ride as my first activity at the park and the scream monsters definitely managed to make me jump a few times.
Again, the costumes were so amazing, but the props in the maze made it an even more spooky experience.
The Dark Ride takes you into a sinister world of terror filled with ghoulish carnival workers and performers. Those with a fear of clowns should be warned, there were a few of them!
Next, I experienced The Ruins and if you get scared easily, I warn you not to enter.
I was terrified. It was a lot scarier than the Dark Ride and I actually stopped at some point, stood in the dark and asked to turn on the lights, which they obviously didn't do because that was the point.
From freaky corners to dark rooms, The Ruins ruined me.
I also checked out the Trick or Treat Street and other mazes that were much less freaky, so there's definitely a bit of everything for everyone.
Food and Drink
If you start feeling hungry and want to stay immersed in the Halloween spirit, you can guarantee that Canada's Wonderland has thought of all the wacky ways to keep you entertained while you eat.
Thrill-seekers can expect to eat green-coloured burgers, spicy flatbread, toxic mac and cheese, and so much more this year.
I tried the Burnt Ends Monster Sandwich and Mexican Street Corn Flatbread.
The sandwich was a beef brisket with BBQ sauce topped with crispy onions between green-coloured buns. The burger was interesting because who wants to eat anything green, let alone a green sandwich? Obviously, I had to try it.
If you enjoy BBQ sauce, then this sandwich should be your go-to at the park. You can find it at the Lazy Bear Lodge.
I enjoyed a few bites from it before getting so stuffed because I ate the entire Mexican Street Corn Flatbread.
The Mexican Street Corn Flatbread, found at the Medieval Faire Pizza Pizza, was the perfect combination of spicy and sweet and you can thank the jalapeno and corn combo for that.
The flatbread had a charcoal-activated pizza base, topped with gooey cheese, Mexican street corn, jalapenos, red onions and a creamy garlic sauce.
To make the whole experience even better, I drank from a blood bag, which was a highlight because I love anything Twilight or The Vampire Diaries related.
The blood bags looked so realistic and the straw you drink from is fun. You'll feel like a real vampire if you get one of the red-coloured beverages.
You can choose from Pixie Potion, Purple People Eater (both available in non-alcoholic versions), the Positive A Blood Bag (which is sangria) and Toxic Waste.
However, it's worth noting that you can't walk around with alcoholic blood bags and they can only be consumed in designated areas, so make sure to plan ahead.
Is Halloween Haunt at Canada's Wonderland worth it?
Mira Nabulsi and Amber Ghosh on the Vortex at Canada's Wonderland.
Yes. Even though I fear rollercoasters and everything related to Halloween, I found this experience to be something I'll remember forever.
I took my best friend with me and we ended up riding the Vortex at night, indulging in so much junk food in a land where calories don't exist, and walking through many mazes just to laugh at one another.
Tickets start at $34.99, but if you have money to splurge, might I suggest the "Fright & Fast Lane Pass," especially if you plan to go on the weekend because you could end up spending your night standing in lines rather than enjoying everything the park has to offer.
You can plan your visit by checking out Canada's Wonderland's website here. Remember, if Halloween isn't your favourite time of year, Christmas is right around the corner and you can guarantee that the amusement park will have much to offer.
Happy Halloween, monsters!