Canada's Wonderland WinterFest Menu Just Dropped & Funnel Cakes Are Getting A Glow Up
It's the most wonderful time of the year ❄️.
Canada's Wonderland's WinterFest is back for another year, and that means plenty of festive treats will be available for you to enjoy on your next visit.
The park is turning into a winter wonderland filled with the jolliest and most wonderful decorations, food and entertainment.
WinterFest will be open to the public on November 17, 2023 and has been extended with select dates until January 6, 2024. So you'll have plenty of time to plan your visit to the amusement park in Toronto.
With its return, the park has many food and drink items for you to enjoy while exploring what Canada's Wonderland has to offer this year. In fact, "there are more than 200 items on offer this holiday season," they stated in a press release.
Here's what you can expect to indulge in at Canada's Wonderland's WinterFest this year.
First, you can't go to the park without trying their famous funnel cakes, but this year, you'll have two festive choices.
The Snowflake Funnel Cake features vanilla ice cream encased in a cookies n' cream shell, topped with a vanilla icing drizzle, holiday sprinkles and marshmallows.
Red funnel cake.Canada's Wonderland
You can also try the Rudolph's Funnel Cake, which comes with chocolate soft-serve ice cream on a red funnel cake, topped with strawberry sauce and a maraschino cherry to mimic Rudolph's nose.
Other desserts include deep-fried golden Oreos, deep-fried cheesecake, strawberry and Nutella crepes, bread pudding, sticky toffee pudding, sugar cookies, macarons, chocolate-covered brownies, Rice Krispie squares and cheesecake on a stick.
Smashed potatoes at Canada's Wonderland.Canada's Wonderland
The savoury highlight of this year's WinterFest is the loaded smashed potato bowls, which look warm and delicious.
"We take massive baked potatoes, smash 'em down and then load them up with your choice of topping: cheese, chives, bacon bits and sour cream, potato chowder, seafood chowder or beef stew," they write in a press release.
Savoury dishes from Canada's Wonderland.Canada's Wonderland
Other savoury foods include Comet's Holiday Mac n' Cheese, Holly Jolly Corn Dogs (that come in red and green), a Turkey Dinner Ball, Carved Turkey Sandwich, Crispy Chicken Holiday Sandwich, a new blooming onion, and so much more.
Oh, and you can't forget about Canada's Wonderland's holiday drink options that are filled with spirit. You can choose from classics like hot chocolate and warm apple cider or try something new, like the Northern Lights, Roasted Hazelnut Old Fashioned, Mistletoe Mojito and Icy Winter Breeze.
You may want to visit more than once if you plan to try it all!