Canada's Wonderland Is Hiring For Halloween Haunt & You Really Can Get Paid To Be Scary AF

Now's your chance to live out your haunted fantasies.

Toronto Associate Editor
Halloween Haunt actors at Canada's Wonderland. Right: Glowing pumpkins at Wonderland.

Courtesy of Canada's Wonderland

Pumpkin spice latte and scary movie marathon season is just around the corner, and if you ever wanted to be one of those things that go bump in the night, now is your chance.

Canada's Wonderland is hiring for Halloween Haunt, and they are looking to fill in hundreds of positions for their spookiest event.

Sure, they're looking for ushers, and food and beverage associates, but they are also looking for monsters and scare zone attendants.

The best part? You don't even need any experience to sign up to be a monster — you just need to be at least 17 years old and be able to scare the living daylights out of someone.

If you know how to work with prosthetics to transform people into things that live in nightmares, you can try your hand at being one of Halloween Haunt's make-up artists.

They are also looking to hire some Atmosphere Performers, where one of your responsibilities includes "scaring [guests] on the streets as they travel through the park". Spooky!

If any of these jobs sound interesting to you, Canada's Wonderland will be hosting job fairs every Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. up until September 18. In order to go, you just have to apply online first (and if you're looking to be a Monster, be prepared to show them your acting chops!).

This season's Halloween Haunt kicks off on September 23 and will be running up until midnight on October 30.

Halloween Haunt 

Salary: Ranges from $16 to $18 per hour

Company: Cedar Fair, Canada's Wonderland

Who Should Apply: If you look forward to Halloween each and every year, and live for everything spooky, then they might have a job for you at Halloween Haunt this year. For a list of all of their Haunt positions this year, you can head over to their website or go to one of Wonderland's job fairs.

Apply Here

