Canada's Wonderland Is Getting 2 New Rides Next Year & 1 Makes 360-Degree Turns (PHOTOS)

Buckle up!

Toronto Associate Editor
Snoopy's Racing Railway. Right: The Tundra Twister that will be at Canada's Wonderland in 2023.

Canada's Wonderland | Handout

Calling all thrill-seekers: Canada's Wonderland is getting two new rides next year — so get ready to strap yourselves in!

In a press release issued on August 11, the amusement park shared that they will be getting a one-of-a-kind, "giant 360-degree spinning swing ride", and a roller coaster that kids (and maybe even their parents) can enjoy in Planet Snoopy.

Illustration of the Tundra Twister.Illustration of the Tundra Twister.Canada's Wonderland | Handout

For those who live for rides with tons of twists and turns, you'll want to buckle up on the Tundra Twister at Frontier Canada. This ride moves in massive loops and has "rotating gondola arms" that will make your head spin as you go in all kinds of directions at 75 km/h.

"This mechanical marvel is the only attraction of its kind in the world and promises a unique thrill experience unlike any other," the news release reads.

Then, you can step right up to Snoopy's Racing Railway.

Illustration of Snoopy's Racing Railway.Illuaration of Snoopy's Racing Railway.Canada's Wonderland | Handout

This family-friendly roller coaster ride chugs along from zero to 50 km/h "in a matter of seconds" as it plunges down and zips through turns to get away from all of the traps set up by Woodstock and his Bad Seed Gang.

"The Tundra Twister will be a sight to behold, swinging and spinning guests high above the midway and nearby Yukon Striker, while Snoopy's Racing Railway is sure to become a family favourite among our collection of children's rides," Norm Pirtovshek, the general manager at Wonderland said in the release.

When these rides will be fully up and running has not yet been announced, but once Snoopy's Racing Railway hits the park, it will be the 18th rollercoaster to check out.

Wonderland also announced that their 2023 Gold Pass is now available for anyone who wants to plan ahead for next summer.

