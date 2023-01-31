Canada's Wonderland Was Named One Of The World's Top Theme Parks & Here's What's New In 2023
The park got some major recognition!
Canada's Wonderland has received some big recognition by being named one of the top theme parks in the world to visit in 2023. The park, which is located in Vaughan, Ontario boasts towering rollercoasters, sweet treats, and more and has some new attractions on the way this year.
International airport parking distributor Looking4 recently revealed the "top 10 TikTok theme park destinations" in the world to check out in 2023. The list was composed by comparing hashtags across TikTok as well as user intent for popular destinations.
Canada's Wonderland is the only Canadian theme park to make the list and it came in at number eight with 412,800,000 TikTok hashtags.
Disney Land Paris was named the number one theme park to visit in 2023 with 2,300,000,000 hashtags followed by Universal Studios Hollywood with 1,300,000,000. Europa Park in Germany came in third with 650,700,000 hashtags.
If you do visit Canada's Wonderland in 2023 there will be a few new attractions to look out for. The park has announced two new rides opening this year; Tundra Twister and Snoopy's Racing Railway.
Rendering of Tundra Twister.Courtesy of Canada's Wonderland.
Tundra Twister is a "giant 360-degree spinning swing ride" that will take you flying through the air and it's the "only attraction of its kind in the world."
Snoopy's Racing Railway takes you on an exciting journey in Planet Snoopy and is a fun family ride.
Canada's Wonderland typically opens in late April and hosts several events throughout the season including Halloween Haunt and WinterFest.
