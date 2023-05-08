canada's wonderland

Canada's Wonderland Was So Busy Last Weekend & Patience Was Needed For These Lines (VIDEO)

How long would you wait to get on Leviathan? 🎢

Line at Canada's Wonderland. Behemoth at Canada's Wonderland

If you went to Canada's Wonderland this weekend, you probably have a few stories about how busy the park was. And if not, then you might've seen a few videos on TikTok.

Canada's Wonderland opened last Friday and since parts of the weekend were super sunny, you can only imagine how packed the amusement park might've been.

A TikToker, @suryak325, posted a video on Saturday showing how long the wait times were to get on some of the big rides at Canada's Wonderland and it required a lot of patience.

"The park is fairly busy!" they captioned.

When the TikToker posted the video, they said that trying to get on Canada's Wonderland's Leviathan was an hour and a half wait.

Meanwhile, if you were hoping to snatch a spot in line at the amusement park's Yukon Striker, that was an hour's wait.

Another person in the comments shared, "Maybe for this day but when I went, it was an hour for Leviathan then 3+ hours for Yukon Striker 😅." So, things could've been worse...

While others suggest "never" going to Canada's Wonderland without a fast pass. However, this pass comes at a cost that starts at $75. But, if you were hoping to get on Leviathan, Yukon Striker or Behemoth, the starting price is $85.

Canada's Wonderland's fast pass allows guests to bypass the regular lines at the park. However, it's worth noting you have to pay an additional admission fee to get into the park, which is around $50.

On a more positive note, there's a new ride coming to Canada's Wonderland this year called the Tundra Twister, and hopefully, the line will be worth the wait.

