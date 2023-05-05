Canada's Wonderland Has So Many Drool-Worthy Dishes & Here's What You Can Get In 2023 (VIDEO)
There's a brand new food festival coming up.
Canada’s Wonderland is opening for the 2023 season on May 5 and the rides aren’t the only thing to get excited for. The amusement park has tons of drool-worthy dishes from sweet treats to festival food.
You can dig into iconic desserts like the funnel cake or try something new at the recently-opened Lazy Bear Lodge. This year will have a brand new food festival called Taste of Brazil as well as two new rides — Tundra Twister and Snoopy's Racing Railway.
Here are some of the dishes you don't want to miss this season.
Taste of Brazil
Feijoada.Madeline Forsyth | Narcity
Taste of Brazil is a new food festival is running from August 19 to 20, 2023. The event features "the lively and fresh Latin American flavours of Brazil" and you can dig into grilled meats, salt cod fritters, and more.
The Feijoada is a "rustic black bean stew" that's packed with flavour. It comes with various meats and is served with rice, sweet potatoes, sautéed collard greens, and salsa. You'll want to look out for this dish at the festival.
Taste of Portugal
Portuguese turnover with fries.Madeline Forsyth | Narcity
Another food festival happening at Canada's Wonderland is Taste of Portugal. Returning for its second year from August 12 to 13, this lively event has street entertainment and dishes like roast chicken and Portuguese custard tarts.
If you're craving comfort food you'll want to order the Portuguese turnover with fries. You can choose between the beef turnover or cod fish turnover and the dish is drizzled with a creamy sauce.
Oktoberfest
Bratwurst Sausages with onion gravy and German potato salad.Madeline Forsyth | Narcity
Prost! The park is celebrating Oktoberfest for two weekends from September 9 to 17. The German-themed party will have all sorts of traditional dishes as well as festival bands in Medieval Faire.
Some dishes you can enjoy include schnitzel, Bavarian pretzels, and Bratwurst Sausages with onion gravy and German potato salad.
Dessert
Mango jelly cake.Madeline Forsyth | Narcity
If you have a sweet tooth then you'll want to fill up on some of the food festival desserts. There are endless items to choose from, including cupcakes and cake pops.
Churros.Madeline Forsyth | Narcity
Some highlights are the crispy churros served with ice cream and strawberry sauce as well as the ultra-fluffy mango jelly cake.
Lazy Bear Lodge
Brisket.Madeline Forsyth | Narcity
The recently-opened Lazy Bear Lodge is your go-to for gourmet BBQ. The rustic lodge is the park's largest dining venue and was inspired by the beauty of Canadian nature.
Inside, you'll find meal options like brisket, sausage and other BBQ fare. Sides include gooey mac and cheese, cornbread, and potato wedges.
You can expect dishes packed with flavour that will make you forget you're at an amusement park.
Tiny Tom Donuts
Tiny Tom Donuts. Madeline Forsyth | Narcity
This iconic spot is known for its mini donuts and you can order these fluffy treats in a variety of flavours including cinnamon sugar, icing sugar, and apple n' cinnamon.
The mini donuts are served warm and you can watch them being freshly made from the window.
Funnel Cake
Funnel cake.Madeline Forsyth | Narcity
Is it a trip to Wonderland if you don't order funnel cake? This is another iconic dish at the park and it's so massive you'll want to share. A mountain of soft-serve is set on a bed of deep-fried batter and drizzled with thick strawberry sauce.
There are so many other delicious things to try at the park, so don't forget to bring your appetite.