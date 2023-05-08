Chaos Broke Out At Canada's Wonderland This Weekend & Several People Were Arrested (VIDEO)
Some people called it a "war zone."
Opening weekend at Canada's Wonderland was supposed to be a fun-filled experience, but it turned out to be quite chaotic for some visitors.
A spokesperson for Canada's Wonderland confirmed that several people were removed from the park on Saturday, May 6, due to "unruly behaviour and altercations."
"Park security and on-site York Region Police officers responded quickly and appropriately, and several arrests were made. We have zero tolerance for this kind of behaviour as the safety of our guests and associates is always our top priority," they said.
Multiple videos that appear to show people fighting or individuals being escorted away by police have been circulating on social media, and some visitors even called it a "war zone" on TikTok.
York Regional Police also confirmed to Narcity that a domestic arrest was made and a report of a robbery, although further details have not yet been made available to the public.
One video posted to TikTok on Sunday shows an individual being escorted by police through a sea of people. It has already received over 450,000 views.
Another video uploaded to TikTok yesterday shows an individual being pinned down amongst a crowd.
One visitor named Kristin, who was at Wonderland on Saturday, recounted her experience to Narcity.
She said she came out of the washroom to meet her friend when suddenly there were "swarms of people" screaming and filming an incident at around 8 p.m. on Saturday.
"I didn't know what was going on, and we actually thought there was someone famous or something," she said.
Kristin said that security was quick to handle and diffuse the situation. "As we were leaving, we kind of saw someone with a bloody nose, so we figured it must have been a fight," she said.
The incident is currently under investigation, and more information is expected to be released soon.
Canada's Wonderland encouraged guests to report any violations of the Guest Code of Conduct or suspicious activity to the nearest member of park staff, security or to call 905-832-7535.