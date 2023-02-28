Canada's Wonderland Sets Opening Day For Spring 2023 & Here's Everything You Need To Know
Tickets are available now!
Canada's Wonderland, the country's largest and most popular theme park, has announced its opening date for the spring, along with exciting news rides for the 2023 season.
The park, located in Vaughan, Ontario, boasts towering rollercoasters, sweet treats, and more, will open its doors to all this year on Friday, May 5, at 10 a.m.
Visitors can expect new attractions on the way this year, including two new rides opening this year — Tundra Twister and Snoopy's Racing Railway.
Tundra Twister is a "giant 360-degree spinning swing ride" that will take you flying through the air, and it's the "only attraction of its kind in the world."
Snoopy's Racing Railway is a fun family ride that takes you on an exciting journey in Planet Snoopy.
While the park doesn't open for another two months, advance daily tickets at early bird rates can already be bought on their website, along with 2023 Season Passes.
According to the website, online prices are almost half of the gate ones at $44.99 versus a whopping $80. Season passes for this year cost $89 for seven months or $12.71 per month.
Wonderland also has a brand new restaurant called Lazy Bear Lodge: Wood Fired Grille that will be open to visitors. It'll be a two-level spot that parkgoers can find on the hill overlooking Frontier Canada.
Wonderland was also recently named one of the best in the world to visit in 2023, coming in at number 8 in Looking4's "Top 10 TikTok theme park destinations."